Born on 17 July? You share your birthday with Queen Camilla, David Hasselhoff, Luke Bryan

If you were born on 17 July then you share your birthday day with a pool of talented people from different parts of the world, including the Royals, actors, politicians, and singers. These people have made an impact in the fields of entertainment, politics, music, and more through their work.

People born on 17 July From Queen Camilla to David Hasselhoff and several Indian celebs like Ravi Kishan, Ananya Birla and more, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 17 July.

Queen Camilla Camilla, born on July 17, 1947, is the Queen of the United Kingdom, married to King Charles III. After spending years in the public eye due to her highly publicised relationship with Charles, she became Queen following his accession to the throne in 2022. In recent years, she has focused on charitable causes such as literacy, domestic violence awareness and osteoporosis, while gradually reshaping her public image. Her relationship with Charles was once one of the British royal family's biggest controversies.

Ravi Kishan Ravi Kishan, born on July 17, 1969, remains a popular actor, presenter and politician. Besides his popularity in Bhojpuri films, he has also appeared in several Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films, along with reality shows such as Bigg Boss. In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He was recently seen in Netflix's Maa Behen.

Also Read | BJP MP Ravi Kishan gives Samosa example to demand law to regulate food prices

Zarina Wahab Zarina Wahab, born on July 17, 1959, is a veteran actor in the film industry. She rose to prominence in the late 1970s with films such as Chitchor, Gharonda and Anpadh. Married to actor Aditya Pancholi, she often hit headlines due to controversies around son Sooraj Pancholi.

Ananya Birla Born on July 17, 1994, Ananya Birla is an Indian singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and mental health advocate. The daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, she released several pop singles such as Livin' the Life and Meant to Be. Birla has also founded multiple businesses in the fintech and beauty sectors.

David Hasselhoff David Hasselhoff, born on July 17, 1952, is an actor, singer and television icon best known for starring in Knight Rider and Baywatch, which later became one of the most-watched TV shows in the world, turning him into an international celebrity. He has also enjoyed success as a recording artist. Over the years, Hasselhoff has faced public scrutiny over his struggles with alcohol addiction.

Luke Bryan Luke Bryan, born on July 17, 1976, is one of the biggest names in country music scene. Some of his chart-topping hits such as Country Girl (Shake It for Me), Play It Again and Crash My Party. He has won numerous Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards. Bryan also appeared as a judge on American Idol.