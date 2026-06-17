Born on 17 June? You share your birthday with Kendrick Lamar, Leander Paes, Amrita Rao

If you were born on 17 June, you share your birthday with a list of popular people, including actors, athletes, Indian celebs, and more. These people are from different walks of life, making meaningful contributions towards entertainment, sports, music and other industries.

From rapper Kendrick Lamar to tennis player Venus Williams and Amrita Rao, Lisa Haydon and Leander Paes from India, check who was born on 17 June.

Amrita Rao The popular face in Hindi cinema, Amrita Rao, carved a niche for herself with her girl-next-door image. She rose to prominence with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Vivah, the latter becoming one of the defining romantic dramas of her career. Known for her graceful screen presence and family-friendly roles, Rao was often viewed as a refreshing alternative to the glamour-centric roles in Bollywood. She was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.

Leander Paes Star tennis player Leander Paes is best known for his remarkable achievements in doubles and mixed doubles tennis. An Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games, Paes has a career spanning more than three decades and has won multiple Grand Slam titles. Besides this, his professional split with longtime doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi and his highly publicised personal relationships hit headlines from time to time. Ahead of the West Bengal polls, Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Ex-tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections

Lisa Haydon Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon became one of Bollywood's most recognisable contemporary faces, turning her pivotal roles into iconic ones. She starred in films like Queen, Housefull 3, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Haydon also enjoys a successful career in fashion and lifestyle content. She is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani, and they have their three children-- Zack, Leo, and Lara.

Sona Mohapatra Singer, composer and performer Sona Mohapatra is known for her hits, such as Ambarsariya, Naina, and Rupaiyya. She has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Mohapatra frequently grabbed the attention of netizens for her outspoken views on social and industry issues. Her public criticism of several Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, particularly during the #MeToo movement, has received both praise and controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is the eldest son of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his young age, he has attracted significant global attention due to his footballing potential and performances in youth academies associated with clubs where his father once played. Several videos of the little one have frequently gone viral, leading many fans to speculate about his future in professional football.

Venus Williams Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, is said to have transformed the sport through her career. A multiple Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1, Williams played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of women's tennis alongside her sister Serena. She also championed equal prize money in tennis. While her career has been overwhelmingly celebrated, a 2017 traffic accident that resulted in a fatality led to legal scrutiny, though investigations found her not guilty.