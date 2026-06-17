Born on 17 June? You share your birthday with Kendrick Lamar, Leander Paes, Amrita Rao

If you were born on 17 June, you share your birthday with a list of popular people, including actors, athletes, Indian celebs, and more. These people are from different walks of life, making meaningful contributions towards entertainment, sports, music and other industries.

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From rapper Kendrick Lamar to tennis player Venus Williams and Amrita Rao, Lisa Haydon and Leander Paes from India, check who was born on 17 June.

Amrita Rao The popular face in Hindi cinema, Amrita Rao, carved a niche for herself with her girl-next-door image. She rose to prominence with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, and Vivah, the latter becoming one of the defining romantic dramas of her career. Known for her graceful screen presence and family-friendly roles, Rao was often viewed as a refreshing alternative to the glamour-centric roles in Bollywood. She was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.

Leander Paes Star tennis player Leander Paes is best known for his remarkable achievements in doubles and mixed doubles tennis. An Olympic bronze medallist at the 1996 Atlanta Games, Paes has a career spanning more than three decades and has won multiple Grand Slam titles. Besides this, his professional split with longtime doubles partner Mahesh Bhupathi and his highly publicised personal relationships hit headlines from time to time. Ahead of the West Bengal polls, Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Also Read | Ex-tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections

Lisa Haydon Model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon became one of Bollywood's most recognisable contemporary faces, turning her pivotal roles into iconic ones. She starred in films like Queen, Housefull 3, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Haydon also enjoys a successful career in fashion and lifestyle content. She is married to British businessman Dino Lalvani, and they have their three children-- Zack, Leo, and Lara.

Sona Mohapatra Singer, composer and performer Sona Mohapatra is known for her hits, such as Ambarsariya, Naina, and Rupaiyya. She has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and gender equality. Mohapatra frequently grabbed the attention of netizens for her outspoken views on social and industry issues. Her public criticism of several Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, particularly during the #MeToo movement, has received both praise and controversy.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is the eldest son of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his young age, he has attracted significant global attention due to his footballing potential and performances in youth academies associated with clubs where his father once played. Several videos of the little one have frequently gone viral, leading many fans to speculate about his future in professional football.

Venus Williams Serena Williams' sister, Venus Williams, is said to have transformed the sport through her career. A multiple Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1, Williams played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of women's tennis alongside her sister Serena. She also championed equal prize money in tennis. While her career has been overwhelmingly celebrated, a 2017 traffic accident that resulted in a fatality led to legal scrutiny, though investigations found her not guilty.

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Kendrick Lamar One of the most influential musicians of the 21st century, Kendrick Lamar has immense contributions towards modern hip-hop. Sme of his best albums such as good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN. He earned both critical acclaim and commercial success with DAMN. He made history as the first non-classical or jazz work to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Lamar's work often explores themes of race, identity, inequality and personal growth. His infamous feuds with fellow rapper Drake have remained one of the biggest controversies within the music industry.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

Entertainment Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Born on 17 June? You share your birthday with Kendrick Lamar, Leander Paes, Amrita Rao