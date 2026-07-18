Born on 18 July? You share your birthday with Vin Diesel, Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana, Nelson Mandela

It is 18 July and those celebrating their birthday today, share their special day with a diverse group of famous personalities. This includes actors, comedians, Indian celebrities, writers, and other accomplished figures whose work has shaped and uplifted entertainment, sports, politics, and several other fields.

Celebs born on 18 July From Vin Diesel to Priyanka Chopra to late Nelson Mandela, Smriti Mandhana from India and more, check who turned a year older today.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur who has built a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, she starred in acclaimed films such as Andaaz, Fashion, Barfi! and Bajirao Mastani before making her international breakthrough with the TV series Quantico and projects like Citadel. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has been vocal about women's rights and diversity in the entertainment industry. Chopra is married to Nick Jonas and together they have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

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Bhumi Pednekar Actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for taking on socially relevant and unconventional roles in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do. Apart from acting, Pednekar is an advocate for climate action and sustainability.

Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana is one of India's leading women cricketers and serves as vice-captain of the national team. Known for her elegant left-handed batting, she has been instrumental in India's success across formats and has won multiple ICC honours, including the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award. Mandhana has also been a standout performer in franchise leagues such as the Women's Premier League (WPL). She hit headlines due to her personal life as her wedding with Palash Muchhal was called off last year.

Vin Diesel Actor, filmmaker Vin Diesel is globally best known for portraying Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise. He has also voiced Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films and starred in action franchises such as xXx and Riddick. One of Hollywood's highest-grossing action stars, Diesel enjoys popularity across global audiences.

Nelson Mandela Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist who became the country's first Black president in 1994. He spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid and became a global symbol of peace, reconciliation and justice. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Kristen Bell Actor, singer Kristen Bell is best known for her roles in Veronica Mars, The Good Place and as the voice of Anna in Disney's Frozen films. She has been a popular television and film star. Bell is also vocal about mental health, parenting and philanthropy, making her one of Hollywood's most relatable public figures as per her fans.

Mehdi Hassan Legendary Pakistani ghazal singer and playback artist Mehdi Hassan is widely regarded as the "King of Ghazal." His soulful renditions of classics such as Ranjish Hi Sahi, Gulon Mein Rang Bhare and Patta Patta Boota Boota earned him millions of fans scross South Asia. With a career spanning several decades, Hassan created a niche for himself, popularising ghazal music and influenced generations of singers.