Born on 18 July? You share your birthday with Vin Diesel, Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana, Nelson Mandela

It is 18 July and those celebrating their birthday today, share their special day with a diverse group of famous personalities. This includes actors, comedians, Indian celebrities, writers, and other accomplished figures whose work has shaped and uplifted entertainment, sports, politics, and several other fields.

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Celebs born on 18 July From Vin Diesel to Priyanka Chopra to late Nelson Mandela, Smriti Mandhana from India and more, check who turned a year older today.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is an Indian actor, producer and entrepreneur who has built a successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, she starred in acclaimed films such as Andaaz, Fashion, Barfi! and Bajirao Mastani before making her international breakthrough with the TV series Quantico and projects like Citadel. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has been vocal about women's rights and diversity in the entertainment industry. Chopra is married to Nick Jonas and together they have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Also Read | Why Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Kylie Jenner suddenly lost followers

Bhumi Pednekar Actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for taking on socially relevant and unconventional roles in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do. Apart from acting, Pednekar is an advocate for climate action and sustainability.

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Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana is one of India's leading women cricketers and serves as vice-captain of the national team. Known for her elegant left-handed batting, she has been instrumental in India's success across formats and has won multiple ICC honours, including the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award. Mandhana has also been a standout performer in franchise leagues such as the Women's Premier League (WPL). She hit headlines due to her personal life as her wedding with Palash Muchhal was called off last year.

Vin Diesel Actor, filmmaker Vin Diesel is globally best known for portraying Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise. He has also voiced Groot in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films and starred in action franchises such as xXx and Riddick. One of Hollywood's highest-grossing action stars, Diesel enjoys popularity across global audiences.

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Nelson Mandela Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist who became the country's first Black president in 1994. He spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid and became a global symbol of peace, reconciliation and justice. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

Kristen Bell Actor, singer Kristen Bell is best known for her roles in Veronica Mars, The Good Place and as the voice of Anna in Disney's Frozen films. She has been a popular television and film star. Bell is also vocal about mental health, parenting and philanthropy, making her one of Hollywood's most relatable public figures as per her fans.

Mehdi Hassan Legendary Pakistani ghazal singer and playback artist Mehdi Hassan is widely regarded as the "King of Ghazal." His soulful renditions of classics such as Ranjish Hi Sahi, Gulon Mein Rang Bhare and Patta Patta Boota Boota earned him millions of fans scross South Asia. With a career spanning several decades, Hassan created a niche for himself, popularising ghazal music and influenced generations of singers.

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Ishan Kishan Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is popularly known for his aggressive stroke play and explosive performances in limited-overs cricket. He made headlines after becoming the youngest player to score a double century in men's One Day Internationals and has been a key performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kishan continues to be regarded as one of India's most promising young cricketers.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Born on 18 July? You share your birthday with Vin Diesel, Priyanka Chopra, Smriti Mandhana, Nelson Mandela