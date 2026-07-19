Born on 19 July? You share your birthday with Benedict Cumberbatch, Mangal Pandey, Brian May and more

If you were born on 19 June, you share your special day with several popular people from different parts of the world, including actors, artists, and political figures. These people are known for making an impactful contribution in the fields of entertainment, literature, science, and more through their work.

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People born on 19 July From Marvel's Benedict Cumberbatch to freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, Brian May and others, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 29 June.

Benedict Cumberbatch English actor Benedict Cumberbatch is best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock and Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), he has also earned critical acclaim for films such as The Imitation Game, The Power of the Dog, 1917 and The Courier. Known for his versatility across stage, television and film, Cumberbatch has received several BAFTA, Emmy and Olivier awards, along with multiple Academy Award nominations.

Harsha Bhogle Harsha Bhogle is regarded as one of India's most respected cricket commentators and broadcasters. An engineer by education and an MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, he became the first Indian commentator without a professional cricketing background to gain international recognition. Bhogle has covered multiple ICC tournaments and the Indian Premier League (IPL), earning praise for his insightful analysis and engaging commentary. He is also an author and a motivational speaker.

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Mangal Pandey Mangal Pandey, who is believed to have been born 19 July, was an Indian soldier in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry of the East India Company. He is widely regarded as one of the earliest heroes of India's First War of Independence in 1857 after he rebelled against British officers over the controversial Enfield rifle cartridges, which were rumoured to be greased with cow and pig fat. Though he was executed by the British shortly after the uprising, Pandey became a symbol of resistance against colonial rule, inspiring India's freedom movement.

Brian May Brian May is an English musician, songwriter and astrophysicist best known as the lead guitarist and co-founder of the legendary rock band Queen. Renowned for his distinctive guitar skills, May co-wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including We Will Rock You, The Show Must Go On and Fat Bottomed Girls. Beyond music, he also holds a PhD in astrophysics and has actively supported animal welfare and environmental conservations.

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Campbell Scott Actor, filmmaker Campbell Scott is the son of acclaimed actor George C. Scott. He starred in films such as Singles, The Amazing Spider-Man, Roger Dodger and Dying Young. Scott has also built a successful television career, earning praise for his nuanced performances and voice work, including narrating documentaries and audiobooks.

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Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar's politician, diplomat and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has spent years under house arrest for her pro-democracy movement against the country's military regime. The daughter of Myanmar's independence hero Aung San, she became an international symbol of peaceful resistance and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. However, her global reputation was later severely damaged after she faced widespread criticism for defending Myanmar's military against allegations of atrocities committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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