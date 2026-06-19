Born on 19 June? You share your birthday with Rahul Gandhi, Boris Johnson, Kajal Aggarwal, Salman Rushdie

If you were born on 19 June, you celebrate your birthday on the same date as a set of renowned people, including political leaders, actors, Indian celebs, authors and more. These people hail from different backgrounds, making a meaningful contribution in the fields of entertainment, literature, science, sports and more.

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From former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson to Indian National Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Salman Rushdie and Indian celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Ashish Vidyarthi and more, check who was born on 19 June.

Kajal Aggarwal One of the most successful actresses of South Indian films, Kajal Aggarwal has starred in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She rose to nationwide fame with blockbusters like Magadheera, Thuppakki, Mersal and Singham. She will be next seen in The India Story.

Salman Rushdie British-Indian author Salman Rushdie is best known for his novel Midnight's Children, which won the Booker Prize. His other acclaimed works include The Satanic Verses, The Moor's Last Sigh and Victory City. Rushdie became the center of one of the controversies after The Satanic Verses sparked protests and a fatwa from Iran's Supreme Leader in 1989. In 2022, he survived a knife attack during a public event.

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Rahul Gandhi Son of former PM of India Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. His Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra were widely viewed as major political initiatives which shaped the party's position in the country. Over the years, Gandhi has been involved in several political controversies, including defamation cases and sharp criticism of the ruling BJP, making him one of the most debated figures in contemporary Indian politics.

Ashish Vidyarthi Ashish Vidyarthi is among the most versatile and talented veteran actors, known for his powerful performances across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali cinema. He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Drohkaal and later became a familiar face through films such as Vaastav, Bichhoo, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Pokiri. Beyond acting, Vidyarthi has reinvented himself as a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and digital content creator, enjoying immense popularity on the internet. A few years ago, he hit the headlines over his divorce, followed by a second marriage in his 50s.

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Mukesh Khanna Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had a unique place in Indian popular culture through his iconic portrayals of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. His most notable work as the titular superhero in Shaktimaan shaped the childhood of Indian kids across the country.

Aung San Suu Kyi Once celebrated as a global symbol of democracy and non-violent resistance, Aung San Suu Kyi spent years under house arrest while campaigning against military rule in Myanmar. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to promote democratic governance and human rights. Her leadership played a significant role in Myanmar's political transition during the 2010s. However, she faced criticism after defending the Myanmar government during the Rohingya crisis. Following the 2021 military coup, she was detained once again.

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Atticus Shaffer American actor Atticus Shaffer gained widespread recognition for playing the eccentric Brick Heck in the long-running sitcom The Middle. Shaffer also contributed to animation through voice roles in projects such as Frankenweenie and The Lion Guard. Beyond acting, he has been an advocate for disability awareness, talking about osteogenesis imperfecta, his rare genetic condition

Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, played a leading role in delivering Brexit following the UK's departure from the European Union. Earlier, he also served as Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary. However, his career has been marked by numerous controversies, including allegations of misleading Parliament and the "Partygate" scandal.

Kathleen Turner Kathleen Turner, one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, is best known for films such as Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, Prizzi's Honor and The War of the Roses. In her career, Turner earned multiple Golden Globe Awards as well as nominations for an Academy Award, a Grammy, and two Tony Awards.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.