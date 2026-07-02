Born on 2 July? You share your birthday with Margot Robbie, Lindsay Lohan, Shirley Setia

If you were born on 2 July, you share your special day with a pool of talented people including actors, singers, Indian celebs, and filmmakers. These people have crafted a niche for themselves in their respective industries with their work, hard work and dedication, making an impactful contribution in the society.

Renowned people celebrating birthday on 1 July From actor-producer Margot Robbie to Disney stars Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Tisdale, Shirley Setia from India, Larry David and more, check out celebrities who were born on 2 July.

Shirley Setia Indian-New Zealand singer, actress, and social media star Shirley Setia gained popularity through her YouTube covers recorded from her bedroom, earning the nickname "Pyjama Popstar." She later marked her official playback debut and delivered songs like Disco Disco. Setia also made her acting debut with Nikamma alongside Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sushant Divgikar Sushant Divgikar, popularly known as Rani KoHEnur, is an Indian model, singer, actor, and LGBTQ+ activist. They rose to fame after winning the Mr Gay India 2014 title and later represented India internationally. Divgikar also gained recognition through reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and talked about gender equality, diversity, and LGBTQ+ rights. They remain quiet popular on social media where Divgikar's cover songs go viral, often featuring both male and female voices.

Lindsay Lohan Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is one of the biggest child stars of her time after her breakout performance in The Parent Trap. She starred in several successful films including Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, and Herbie: Fully Loaded. In the mid-2000s, Lohan's promising career was overshadowed by legal troubles, substance abuse issues, and multiple arrests. In recent years, she has successfully made her comeback with her most recent release, Freakier Friday.

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie is one of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses and producers. She first gained international recognition opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street before delivering award-nominated performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell. Robbie also won widespread praise for portraying Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad franchise and starred in the global blockbuster Barbie, which was also produced by her.

Ashley Tisdale Ashley Tisdale, actress, singer, and producer who rose to global fame as the candy-counter girl Maddie on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody featuring Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse. She went on to star as Sharpay Evans in Disney's High School Musical trilogy which became an even bigger hit. Tisdale also voiced Candace Flynn in the long-running animated series Phineas and Ferb and released multiple successful pop albums including Headstrong. Over the years, she tried her hands in production and entrepreneurship.