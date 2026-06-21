Born on 21 June? You share your birthday with Lana Del Rey, Prince William, Benazir Bhutto

If you were born on 21 June, you share your birthday with the following set of people, including actors, singers, Indian celebs, political leaders and more. These people rose to fame with their meaningful contribution to the society in the field of entertainment, literature, science, sports and other.

From Grammy-nominated Lana Del Rey, Chris Patt to Prince of Wales Williams and former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto, check who is celebrating their birthday today, 21 June.

Dibakar Banerjee One of India's most acclaimed filmmakers, Dibakar Banerjee is known for his unconventional and realistic works to the big screen. He delivered films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla!, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Shanghai. His last release was Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Lana Del Rey Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey rose to global fame with her breakthrough hit Video Games and later delivered successful albums such as Born to Die, Ultraviolence and Norman F***ing Rockwell! Known for her cinematic music style and melancholic themes, she has built a reputation for herself. Lana Del Rey made news recently with her private wedding and her being snubbed at the 2024 Grammy Awards despite nominations across five categories, including Album of the Year.

Chris Pratt Chris Pratt is best known for playing Peter Quill in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films. He first gained popularity after starring in Parks and Recreation. He has Mercy and a series of America 250 comedy shorts, as per a report by Variety.

Prince William Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is one of the most prominent members of the British royal family. He is known for his work on environmental initiatives, mental health awareness and charitable causes. William has spent much of his life under intense public scrutiny, with media attention often focusing on royal family tensions, particularly those involving his younger brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince William is the heir apparent to the British throne after King Charles III.

Benazir Bhutto Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to head a democratic government in a Muslim-majority nation, was the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. It is believed that she championed democracy and women's participation in public life. However, her political career saw several corruption allegations and periods of exile. Bhutto was assassinated in 2007 while campaigning for elections in Rawalpindi.

Shirin Ebadi Iranian lawyer, author and human rights activist Shirin Ebadi made history in 2003 when she became the first Iranian and the first Muslim woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. She is an advocate for democracy, children's rights and women's rights in Iran. Her activism was often criticism by the Iranian authorities, leading to legal troubles and exile.

Mukti Mohan Mukti Mohan is an Bollywood dancer, actress and television personality who gained recognition after winning the Star One dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2. She starred in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.