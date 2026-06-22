Born on 22 June? You share your birthday with Meryl Streep, Thalapathy Vijay, Lee Min Ho and more

Those who are born on 22 June share their birthday with several popular personalities from the fields of entertainment, sports, politics, literature, and science. Their works have earned them global recognition and influence which goes far beyond their industries.

From Hollywood's icon Meryl Streep to Tamil superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay, Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho, Cyndi Lauper and more, check who is celebrating their birthday on 22 June.

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Amrish Puri One of Bollywood's most iconic villains, Amrish Puri rose to fame through his impeccable performance. After theatre, he became a household name with memorable performances in films such as Mr India, Nayak, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, and Virasat. International audiences widely recognised him as Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Puri passed away on 12 January, 2005, due to a brain hemorrhage and complications from myelodysplastic syndrome.

Anubhav Sinha Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is known for reinventing his career after directing entertainers such as Tum Bin, Dus, and Ra.One, he earned widespread critical acclaim with his hard-hitting films like Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Bheed. His work now explores social issues such as discrimination, social justice, and equality. His films also received criticism from a section of people.

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Nitinbhai Patel Nitinbhai Patel is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Patel is regarded as a powerful political figure in Gujarat politics who played a key role in the state's governance and development initiatives.

Meryl Streep Regarded as one of the greatest actors in cinema history, Meryl Streep built her reputation with films such as The Deer Hunter, Kramer vs. Kramer, and Sophie's Choice, before delivering celebrated iconic roles in The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady, and Mamma Mia!. Streep has won three Oscars, along with numerous Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Emmy Awards. She recently returned with The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Vijay Known popularly as 'Thalapathy' Vijay, Joseph Vijay is among the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. The son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, he began acting as a child before overnight stardom with films such as Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, Master, Leo, and The Greatest of All Time. Vijay recently entered politics and launched his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), securing a big win at the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. He is currently serving as the chief minister of the state, after quitting films.

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Lee Min-ho South Korean actor Lee Min-ho rose to global fame after his breakthrough role in the hit drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009. Some of his hit K-dramas include City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, and Pachinko.

Cyndi Lauper American singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper rose to fame in the 80s with her distinctive voice, colourful style, and chart-topping hits such as Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, and True Colors. Her debut album She's So Unusual became a cultural phenomenon. Over the years, Lauper has bagged several awards, including Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards, making her one of the few entertainers to achieve success across music, television, and theatre. She is also known for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and social causes.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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