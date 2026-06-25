Born on 25 June? You share your birthday with Karisma Kapoor, Satish Shah, George Michael

If you were born on 25 June, you share your special day with a list of talented people across the world, including actors, pop stars, celebrities, comedians, and political leaders. These people are known for their contributions in the fields of entertainment, literature, science, sports and other sectors.

Celebs born on 25 June From Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor to late Satish Shah and legendary singer George Michael, George Orwell and more, check who is celebrating their birthday on 25 June.

Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses who ruled the 90s. She paved the way as the first actress of the Kapoor family in Bollywood. After making her debut at a young age, she rose to fame with films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1 and Hero No. 1. Over the years, she earned praise for her versatile performance, winning a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards. On the personal front, she hit headlines with her highly publicised divorce from businessman Sanjay Kapur. Recently, she returned to the news over the ongoing ₹30,000 crore inheritance dispute after Kapur's death.

Also Read | Delhi HC restrains Priya Kapur from preserving Sanjay Kapur's assets

Satish Shah Satish Shah, late veteran actor and comedian who entertained audiences across television and films for more than four decades. He first gained recognition through the cult comedy show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi before becoming a household name with show like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In films, he starred in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om. Shah passed away last year.

Also Read | Satish Shah prayer meet: Wife Madhu Shah gets emotional

George Michael George Michael was one of the most influential pop stars of his generation, rising to fame as part of the music duo Wham! before his successful solo career. He achieved global stardom with chart-topping hits such as Careless Whisper, Faith, Freedom! '90 and Last Christmas.

VP Singh VP Singh was the former Prime Minister (1989 to 1990). He first gained prominence as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as Finance and Defence Minister under Rajiv Gandhi. Singh is best known for implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations, which expanded reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs. His move also sparked mixed reactions across the country.

George Orwell George Orwell was one of the most influential writers and political commentators of the 20th century. Born Eric Arthur Blair, he rose to prominence through his sharp critiques of authoritarianism, imperialism and political propaganda. His novels Animal Farm and 1984 remain among the most widely read and discussed works in modern literature, introducing concepts such as "Big Brother" and "thought police" into popular culture.