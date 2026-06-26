Born on 26 June? You share your birthday with Ariana Grande, Jacob Elordi, Arjun Kapoor and more

If your birthday falls on 26 June, you share your special day with a pool of renowned and talent people, including actors, politicians, Indian celebs, and more. These people from across the world, are known for making a meaningful impact in their respective industries of entertainment, literature, politics, sports and more.

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Celebs born on 26 June From pop sensation Ariana Grande to Oscar-nominated actor Jacob Elordi, Chris O'Donnell, Arjun Kapoor from India and more, check who was born on 26 June.

Ariana Grande One of the biggest pop stars of the generation, Ariana Grande rose to fame through Nickelodeon's Victorious before entering the music scene. She has topped global charts with hits like Thank U, Next, 7 Rings, Positions and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), earning multiple Grammy Awards and Billboard accolades. Grande also branched out into acting, receiving praise for her performance as Glinda in Wicked. In her personal life, she has often hit headlines with her high-profile relationships and marriage, but she remains one of the world's best-selling music artists.

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Jacob Elordi Jacob Elordi gained international recognition through Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series before starring in HBO's hit Euphoria. He further cemented his reputation with acclaimed roles in films such as Priscilla, where he portrayed Elvis Presley, and Saltburn. Widely regarded as one of Hollywood's rising stars, Elordi's latest success as the Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025) launched him as one of the serious actors of the industry, fetching him his first-ever Academy Award Nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category, Golden Globe Award nomination and BAFTA nomination as well.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi fuel dating rumours in Hawaii

Arjun Kapoor Son of Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra and earned widespread appreciation and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He went on to star in commercially successful films like 2 States with Alia Bhatt, Gunday with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and Ki & Ka with Kareena Kapoor. Apart from acting, Kapoor has been vocal about body positivity and his personal fitness journey after his massive weight loss before entering films. His personal life, particularly his relationship with actress Malaika Arora and talks around nepotism, has often kept him in the spotlight.

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Suresh Gopi Veteran Malayalam actor turned politician, Suresh Gopi became a household name thanks to films like Commissioner, Lelam, Pathram and the National Award-winning Kaliyattam. Besides his film career, Gopi entered politics and currently serves as a Union Minister after winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Chris O'Donnell Hollywood actor Chris O'Donnell is best known for essaying the iconic role of Robin in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. He first gained recognition in the early 90s with films like Scent of a Woman and The Three Musketeers before finding long-term success on television as Special Agent G. Callen in NCIS: Los Angeles. Known for his consistency and longevity in Hollywood, O'Donnell has maintained a relatively private personal life. He was last seen in 9-1-1: Nashville as the main lead, Don Hart.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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