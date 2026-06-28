Born on 28 June? You share your birthday with Elon Musk, Aanand L Rai, PV Narasimha Rao

If you celebrate your birthday today, on 28 June, then you share your special day with a bunch of popular personalities across the world, including actors, entrepreneur, filmmakers, and political leaders. These people are known for their immense contribution in fields of entertainment, literature, politics, business and more.

People born on 28 June From world's first trillionaire Elon Musk to former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao, Hindi filmmaker Anand L Rai, music composer Vishal Dadlani, Hollywood's Kathy Bates and more, check who was born on 28 June.

Elon Musk Elon Musk is one of the world's most influential entrepreneurs, best known for leading companies such as Tesla and SpaceX. He first rose to prominence after co-founding PayPal before transforming the electric vehicle and private space industries through his ambitious ventures. Musk has also founded or led companies including Neuralink, xAI and The Boring Company, while acquiring social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Frequently ranked among the world's richest people, he briefly became world's first trillionaire on paper following the record-breaking public debut of SpaceX.

John Cusack American actor, producer and screenwriter John Cusack became a leading star in Hollywood during the late 80s and 90s. He rose to fame with films such as Say Anything... before his acclaimed performances in High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank, Con Air and 2012.

Kathy Bates Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates regarded as one of Hollywood's finest performers. She gained international recognition with her Oscar-winning portrayal of Annie Wilkes in Misery and went on to star in acclaimed films such as Titanic, Dolores Claiborne, About Schmidt and Richard Jewell. Bates has also earned widespread praise for her work in television, particularly American Horror Story.

Mel Brooks Mel Brooks is a legendary filmmaker, comedian and actor whose career has shaped American comedy for more than six decades. He is best known for satirical classics such as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Producers and Spaceballs. One of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status, Brooks has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

PV Narasimha Rao PV Narasimha Rao was served as India's ninth Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. He is widely credited with overseeing India's landmark economic liberalisation alongside Finance Minister Manmohan Singh. A multilingual scholar and accomplished writer, Rao also played a key role in strengthening India's foreign policy. While his tenure is remembered majorly for economic reforms, it was also marked by criticism over the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 among other communal violence.

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Aanand L Rai Filmmaker Aanand L Rai rose to fame with Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu and delivered Bollywood hits such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Atrangi Re. Through his production house, Colour Yellow Productions, Rai has also backed critically acclaimed films like Newton and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Some of his films, including Raksha Bandhan, received mixed responses. However, his biggest flop was Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. His last released directorial was Tere Ishk Mein.

Vishal Dadlani Vishal Dadlani is regarded of India's most popular singers, music composers and lyricists. Part of the duo Vishal-Shekhar, he has delivered chart-topping soundtracks for films including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Student of the Year, War and Pathaan. Apart from playback singing, Dadlani has served as a judge on several reality shows including Indian Idol.