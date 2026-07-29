Born on 29 July? You share your birthday with Benito Mussolini, Sanjay Dutt, Wil Wheaton and more

If you were born on 29 July, you share your special day with a pool of talented and popular people from different parts of the world, including historic leaders, actors, Indian celebs, and more. These people are known for making an impactful contribution in their respective fields through their work.

From Sanjay Dutt to JRD Tata to Benito Mussolini and more, check who was born on 29 July.

Sanjay Dutt One of the most enduring stars in Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has enjoyed a career spanning over four decades with critically acclaimed performances. The son of actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, he rose to fame with films such as Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and the Munna Bhai franchise. His personal life was marked by legal troubles, controversies and substance abuse.

Also Read | As Sanjay Dutt announces Khalnayak Returns, take a look at how big was Khalnayak

JRD Tata Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata, was one of India's greatest industrialists. He is regarded as the visionary who transformed the Tata Group into a global business conglomerate, founding Tata Airlines, which later became Air India. During his time, the Tata Group expanded into different sectors, including steel, automobiles, hospitality, chemicals and technology. Tata was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1992 for his contribution to India's industrial and economic development.

Harshad Mehta Harshad Mehta was an Indian stockbroker whose name became synonymous with the ₹4,000-crore securities scam that rocked India's financial markets in 1992. Nicknamed the "Big Bull", Mehta exploited loopholes in the banking system to manipulate stock prices. The scandal led to sweeping reforms in India's banking and capital markets and remains one of the nation's biggest financial frauds. Inspired by his life, Hansal Mehta's hit web series, Scam 1992, was released in 2020.

Also Read | 1992 Harshad Mehta scam still matters in 2026: Key lessons for investors

Josh Radnor American actor, writer and filmmaker Josh Radnor is best known for playing Ted Mosby in the Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He has written, directed and starred in independent films as well. He has also appeared in stage productions and television dramas while pursuing a career as a musician.

Benito Mussolini Benito Mussolini was the founder of Fascism and served as Italy's Prime Minister and later dictator from 1922 to 1943. His authoritarian regime suppressed political opposition, promoted aggressive nationalism and aligned Italy with Nazi Germany during World War II. Mussolini was overthrown in 1943, and he was executed by Italian partisans in 1945.

Wil Wheaton Wil Wheaton first gained recognition as Gordie Lachance in Stand by Me before becoming internationally famous as Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Wheaton also appeared as himself in The Big Bang Theory.

Stephen Dorff Stephen Dorff is an American actor who gained widespread recognition for portraying the villain Deacon Frost opposite Wesley Snipes in Blade. His other notable work includes Somewhere, Public Enemies, Immortals, and the third season of True Detective.