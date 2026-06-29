Born on 29 June? You share your birthday with Camila Mendes, Nicole Scherzinger, Harish Kalyan

If you were born on 29 June, you share your special day with several popular people from different parts of the world, including actors, comedians, Indian celebs, and writers. These people are known for making an impactful contribution in the world of entertainment, literature, science, and more through their work.

Advertisement

Popular personalities born on 29 June From Netflix star Camila Mendes to The Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger and a host of Indian celebs like Harish Kalyan, these people are celebrating their birthdays on 29 June.

Camila Mendes Camila Mendes is an American actress who rose to international fame as Veronica Lodge in the hit teen drama Riverdale. The Netflix show launched her as one of Hollywood's emerging young stars. She later went on to star in films such as Palm Springs, Do Revenge, Upgraded and Música. Mendes has also been vocal about body positivity and mental health, encouraging conversations around self-image. She has also been vocal about online trolling and unrealistic beauty standards in the industry.

Nicole Scherzinger Nicole Scherzinger, best known as the lead vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls, is an actor, singer and dancer. With hits like Don't Cha, Buttons and When I Grow Up, she became a global pop icon. Scherzinger also starred as a judge on talent shows including The X Factor and The Masked Singer. She has also earned acclaim for her stage performances, including Sunset Boulevard.

Advertisement

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was a French writer, poet and pioneering aviator. He is best known for writing The Little Prince, one of the most translated and beloved books in history. Drawing from his experiences as a pilot, Saint-Exupéry's other acclaimed works are Wind, Sand and Stars and Night Flight. His writings often explored themes of friendship, responsibility, love and the human spirit. During World War II, he who served as a reconnaissance pilot, mysteriously disappearing during a mission in 1944. His disappearance remains one of literature's enduring mysteries.

Richard Lewis Stand-up comedian and actor Richard Lewis is popular for his self-deprecating humour, sharp observational comedy and neurotic stage persona. He became a prominent figure in the stand-up comedy boom of the 80s before gaining a new generation of fans through his recurring role as a fictionalised version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm alongside Larry David. Lewis also starred in films such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights and made several television appearances. Throughout his career, he openly discussed his struggles with addiction and later with Parkinson's disease.

Advertisement

Gary Busey Actor Gary Busey rose to fame with his breakthrough performance as musician Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He later appeared in popular films like Lethal Weapon, Point Break and Under Siege. In 1988, Busey suffered a near-fatal motorcycle accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury, an event many believe affected his behaviour. Later, he faced multiple legal issues and allegations of inappropriate conduct, landing him in controversies.

Harish Kalyan Harish Kalyan is best known for his works in Tamil cinema. After making his debut as a child artist, he gained widespread recognition through his appearance on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1. He starred in successful films such as Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, Parking and Lubber Pandhu, receiving praise for his natural performances and choice of relatable stories.

Advertisement

Upasana Singh Upasana Singh is among the most versatile Indian actresses and comedians known for her work across Hindi and Punjabi films and television. She first gained attention with supporting roles in films like Judaai and later became a household name through her comic performances in television shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil, where her portrayal of Bua. In her career spanning over decades, she appeared in at least 75 films and 30 TV shows.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Born on 29 June? You share your birthday with Camila Mendes, Nicole Scherzinger, Harish Kalyan