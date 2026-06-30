Born on 30 June? You share your birthday with Mike Tyson, Cheryl, Arvind Swami and more

30 June is a special day as it has given the world several remarkable personalities who have made immense contributions to the fields of entertainment, politics and more. It includes a list of Hollywood icons, Olympic champions, artists, political leaders, or acclaimed writers who were born on 30 June.

From world champion Mike Tyson to pop star Cheryl, Arvind Swami and Supriya Sule from India and more, check out popular personalities who are celebrating their birthdays today, 30 June.

Mike Tyson Born on June 30, 1966, Mike Tyson is one of the most intimidating heavyweight boxers in history. Nicknamed Iron Mike, he became the youngest-ever heavyweight world champion at 20 after defeating Trevor Berbick in 1986. By the late 80s, Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight champion with titles like the WBA, WBC, and IBF. He also starred in films such as The Hangover and hosts his own podcast. However, his career saw several controversies, including his 1992 rape conviction, a prison sentence, and the infamous 1997 bout against Evander Holyfield.

Supriya Sule Born on June 30, 1969, Supriya Sule is among the senior Indian politician and a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (under Sharadchandra Pawar). The daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, she has represented Maharashtra's Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

Arvind Swami Born on June 30, 1970, Arvind Swami is an acclaimed Indian actor rose to national fame with Mani Ratnam's classics Roja and Bombay which became landmark films in Indian cinema. After taking a break from acting to focus on business following a serious accident, he made a successful comeback with Thani Oruvan. Some of his hit films are Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Custody.

Michael Phelps Born on June 30, 1985, Michael Phelps is counted among the greatest Olympians of all time. Over five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016, he amassed 28 Olympic medals, including a record 23 gold medals, with his eight-gold performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics becoming one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Cheryl Born on June 30, 1983, Cheryl gained popularity after winning the reality show Popstars: The Rivals, joining the popular girl group Girls Aloud. Following the group's success, she launched a solo career with hit singles such as Fight for This Love, Promise This, and Call My Name. Cheryl also starred as a judge on The X Factor. Throughout her career, she hit headlines mainly for her personal life, including her relationships. One of her earliest controversies dates back to 2003 when she was convicted of assault following a nightclub feud.