Born on 30 June? You share your birthday with Mike Tyson, Cheryl, Arvind Swami and more

30 June is a special day as it has given the world several remarkable personalities who have made immense contributions to the fields of entertainment, politics and more. It includes a list of Hollywood icons, Olympic champions, artists, political leaders, or acclaimed writers who were born on 30 June.

Advertisement

From world champion Mike Tyson to pop star Cheryl, Arvind Swami and Supriya Sule from India and more, check out popular personalities who are celebrating their birthdays today, 30 June.

Mike Tyson Born on June 30, 1966, Mike Tyson is one of the most intimidating heavyweight boxers in history. Nicknamed Iron Mike, he became the youngest-ever heavyweight world champion at 20 after defeating Trevor Berbick in 1986. By the late 80s, Tyson became the undisputed heavyweight champion with titles like the WBA, WBC, and IBF. He also starred in films such as The Hangover and hosts his own podcast. However, his career saw several controversies, including his 1992 rape conviction, a prison sentence, and the infamous 1997 bout against Evander Holyfield.

Advertisement

Supriya Sule Born on June 30, 1969, Supriya Sule is among the senior Indian politician and a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (under Sharadchandra Pawar). The daughter of veteran politician Sharad Pawar, she has represented Maharashtra's Baramati constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

Arvind Swami Born on June 30, 1970, Arvind Swami is an acclaimed Indian actor rose to national fame with Mani Ratnam's classics Roja and Bombay which became landmark films in Indian cinema. After taking a break from acting to focus on business following a serious accident, he made a successful comeback with Thani Oruvan. Some of his hit films are Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Custody.

Michael Phelps Born on June 30, 1985, Michael Phelps is counted among the greatest Olympians of all time. Over five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016, he amassed 28 Olympic medals, including a record 23 gold medals, with his eight-gold performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics becoming one of the greatest achievements in sporting history.

Advertisement

Cheryl Born on June 30, 1983, Cheryl gained popularity after winning the reality show Popstars: The Rivals, joining the popular girl group Girls Aloud. Following the group's success, she launched a solo career with hit singles such as Fight for This Love, Promise This, and Call My Name. Cheryl also starred as a judge on The X Factor. Throughout her career, she hit headlines mainly for her personal life, including her relationships. One of her earliest controversies dates back to 2003 when she was convicted of assault following a nightclub feud.

Czesław Miłosz Born on June 30, 1911, Czesław Miłosz was one of the 20th century's most influential poets, essayists, and intellectuals. He wrote about war, totalitarianism, exile, faith, and the moral dilemmas of modern society. After defecting from communist Poland in 1951, he settled in the West and became a teacher at the University of California, Berkeley. His landmark works include The Captive Mind, a powerful critique of intellectual conformity under authoritarian regimes, and the poetry collection called Bells in Winter. In 1980, he received the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Born on 30 June? You share your birthday with Mike Tyson, Cheryl, Arvind Swami and more