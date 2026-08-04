Born on 4 August? You share your birthday with Kishore Kumar, Barack Obama, Meghan Markle and more

If you were born on 29 June, you share your special day with a list of renowned people including actors, political leaders, royals, designers and more. These people have made an impactful contribution in their respective fields, making a name for themselves.

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People born on 4 August From former US president Barack Obama to Meghan Markle and Elizabeth the Queen Mother from the royal family, check out who was born on today's date. From India, notable names like Kishore Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shashikala and more are also a part of the list.

Kishore Kumar Kishore Kumar is one of Indian cinema's most versatile singer, actor, composer, lyricist and filmmaker. Known for his distinctive voice and acting style, he crooned thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages such as Roop Tera Mastana, Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. His collaborations with leading composers and actors, particularly R D Burman and Rajesh Khanna, remain among Bollywood's most iconic.

Arbaaz Khan Actor, filmmaker Arbaaz Khan is the son of Salim Khan and brother of superstar Salman Khan. He starred in films such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Dabangg, also serving as producer. Through his production banner, he helm the Dabangg franchise. Khan also hosted television shows and featured in web series.

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Vishal Bhardwaj Vishal Bhardwaj is an acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter, music composer and producer. His most notable work remains the Shakespeare trilogy—Maqbool, Omkara and Haider. Bhardwaj is also a successful music composer. His latest release was O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Shashikala Veteran actor Shashikala's career spanned more than six decades across Hindi cinema. Best known for portraying roles of antagonists, scheming relatives and strong supporting characters, she featured in classics such as Aarti, Gumrah and Khubsoorat. She passed away in 2021.

Barack Obama Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, was the first African American to hold the office. Before his presidency, he represented Illinois in the US Senate. During his two terms, Obama oversaw the passage of the Affordable Care Act, ordered the operation that killed Osama bin Laden and played a key role in negotiating the Paris climate agreement. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

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Cole Sprouse / Dylan Sprouse Twin brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse are one of America's favourite actors who began their careers as child stars. They rose to international fame through Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, they persued their individual careers and starred in films, shows and more.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, gained recognition as an actor from Suits before marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in 2018. After the wedding, the couple faced mixed reaction for stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Meghan is also also actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She expanded her work in media production and starred in documentaries, podcasts and lifestyle ventures.

Elizabeth The Queen Mother Elizabeth The Queen Mother was the wife of King George VI and the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a symbol of British morale during the Second World War by remaining in London despite repeated bombings. Following the death of King George VI in 1952, she was known as the Queen Mother to distinguish her from her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II. She passed away in 2002 at the age of 101.

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Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton was the founder of the popular French luxury fashion house founded in 1854. The brand has become one of the world's most valuable luxury labels, now operating under the conglomerate LVMH. He pased away in 1892.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.