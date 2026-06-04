Born on 4 June? You share a birthday with Angelina Jolie, Ben Stokes, Evan Spiegel, Priyamani and more

If you were born on 4 June, you share your birthday with a pool of talented people, including actors, athletes, Indian celebs, and political leaders. These people come from different walks of life, making a meaningful impact in the entertainment, literature, science, sports and other industries.

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From Hollywood star Angelina Jolie to Istanbul's Ekrem İmamoğlu and cricketer Ben Stokes, entrepreneur Evan Spiegel, check who was born on June 4.

Celebs born on June 4 Ekrem İmamoğlu A popular political figure from Türkiye, Ekrem İmamoğlu is best known for serving as the Mayor of Istanbul, country's largest city. Widely regarded as one of the most influential opposition leaders, İmamoğlu played a significant role in shaping contemporary politics. He is known for his focus on urban development, governance reforms and civic engagement. He is also popular for his green initiative and welfare programmes.

Angelina Jolie One of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses, Angelina Jolie, the Academy Award winner known for films like Girl, Interrupted, Maleficent and Mr & Mrs Smith. Over the years, she has established herself as one of most influential celebs across the world. Beyond acting, Jolie is also a filmmaker, humanitarian and activist who has worked extensively on refugee rights and global humanitarian causes.

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Ben Stokes One of the popular all-rounders in cricket, Ben Stokes is a key player from across formats. The England captain is widely admired for his performances, leadership qualities and ability to deliver under pressure. Beyond cricket, Stokes is also known for his highly publicised 2017 Bristol nightclub brawl, his legal acquittal, and his advocacy for mental health.

Evan Spiegel The leading entrepreneur, Evan Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat's parent company, Snap Inc. He hit headlines for becoming one of the youngest billionaires in history at the age of just 24.

Also Read | Snap CEO Evan Spiegel parties with Miranda Kerr, returns to announce layoffs

Russell Brand Comedian, actor and media personality, Russell Brand rose to fame through his stand-up performances and appearances in films and shows, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) and Get Him to the Greek (2010). Beyond films, Brand is also an author, and host of podcasts where he discusses social, political and other related issues. He is also known for his past high-profile marriage to Katy Perry.

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Lukas Podolski Celebrated German footballer, Lukas Podolski is best known for his team's 2014 FIFA World Cup win. Throughout his career, he earned recognition for his powerful left foot, his iconic status at 1. FC Köln, historic goals and more. Podolski is also said to be involved in multiple business ventures and charitable initiatives.

Indian celebs born on 4 June Prashanth Neel One of the most successful South filmmakers in Indian cinema, Prashanth Neel is best known for helming blockbuster films such as Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prabhas' Salaar. His larger-than-life storytelling and signature mass-action spectacles have transformed commercial cinema, shattering multiple records at box office worldwide for an Indian film. Neel is also popular for his screenplay writing and contribution to the concept of a pan-Indian film.

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His upcoming releases would be Dragon and Salaar 2.

Priyamani Popular actress Priyamani starred across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She gained recognition with her performance in Paruthiveeran and even bagged the National Film Award. Beyond films, Priyamani also has a successful television career.

She is a part of CM Vijay's much-awaited, last release, Jana Nayagan.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.