Born on 5 August? You share your birthday with Neil Armstrong, Kajol, Genelia D'Souza and more

If your birthday is on 5 Augusts then you share your special day with the below list of popular people across the globe, including actors, filmmaker, author and more. These have earned recognition with their impactful contribution in the their respective sectors.

Popular people born on 5 August From America's Neil Armstrong to Kajol and Genelia D'Souza from India, these people were born on 5 August.

Kajol Acclaimed actor Kajol need no introduction. Daughter of Tanuja, she made a name for herself worldwide and rose to stardom with films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa and My Name Is Khan. She was last seen in the film Sarzameen. Her next project is Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

Genelia D'Souza Actor Genelia D'Souza has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and gained widespread recognition with films such as Bommarillu, Masti, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ready and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Known for her lively personality and versatile performances, Genelia took a brief hiatus after marriage before returning to films. She marked her Marathi film debut with Ved. She was last seen in Raja Shivaji.

Neil Armstrong Neil Armstrong, the popular American astronaut, aeronautical engineer and naval aviator, became the first person to walk on the Moon during NASA's Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. His iconic words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," became one of the most memorable moments in human history. He also landed in controversy amid multiple moon-landing hoax conspiracy theories.

Jesse Williams Actor, producer and activist Jesse Williams is best known for the role of Dr Jackson Avery in the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. He has also been vocal about racial justice and education reform as seen during his acclaimed speech at the 2016 BET Awards. Williams has also been a part of films, Broadway productions and documentaries.

Guy de Maupassant Guy de Maupassant was a renowned 19th-century French author. He is regarded as one of the greatest masters of the short story. Influenced by Gustave Flaubert, Maupassant wrote more than 300 short stories and several novels, often exploring themes of human nature, social class and psychological complexity. His most celebrated works include The Necklace, Boule de Suif and Bel-Ami.

John Huston Oscar-winning American film filmmaker, actor John Huston's career spanned more than four decades. He made his directorial debut with the classic film noir The Maltese Falcon (1941) and delivered acclaimed films such as The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The African Queen, The Misfits and Prizzi's Honor.