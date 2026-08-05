Born on 5 August? You share your birthday with Neil Armstrong, Kajol, Genelia D'Souza and more

If your birthday is on 5 Augusts then you share your special day with the below list of popular people across the globe, including actors, filmmaker, author and more. These have earned recognition with their impactful contribution in the their respective sectors.

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Popular people born on 5 August From America's Neil Armstrong to Kajol and Genelia D'Souza from India, these people were born on 5 August.

Kajol Acclaimed actor Kajol need no introduction. Daughter of Tanuja, she made a name for herself worldwide and rose to stardom with films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa and My Name Is Khan. She was last seen in the film Sarzameen. Her next project is Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

Genelia D'Souza Actor Genelia D'Souza has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. She made her acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and gained widespread recognition with films such as Bommarillu, Masti, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Ready and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Known for her lively personality and versatile performances, Genelia took a brief hiatus after marriage before returning to films. She marked her Marathi film debut with Ved. She was last seen in Raja Shivaji.

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Neil Armstrong Neil Armstrong, the popular American astronaut, aeronautical engineer and naval aviator, became the first person to walk on the Moon during NASA's Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. His iconic words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," became one of the most memorable moments in human history. He also landed in controversy amid multiple moon-landing hoax conspiracy theories.

Jesse Williams Actor, producer and activist Jesse Williams is best known for the role of Dr Jackson Avery in the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy. He has also been vocal about racial justice and education reform as seen during his acclaimed speech at the 2016 BET Awards. Williams has also been a part of films, Broadway productions and documentaries.

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Guy de Maupassant Guy de Maupassant was a renowned 19th-century French author. He is regarded as one of the greatest masters of the short story. Influenced by Gustave Flaubert, Maupassant wrote more than 300 short stories and several novels, often exploring themes of human nature, social class and psychological complexity. His most celebrated works include The Necklace, Boule de Suif and Bel-Ami.

John Huston Oscar-winning American film filmmaker, actor John Huston's career spanned more than four decades. He made his directorial debut with the classic film noir The Maltese Falcon (1941) and delivered acclaimed films such as The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The African Queen, The Misfits and Prizzi's Honor.

Maureen McCormick Maureen McCormick is an American actress, singer and author best known for playing Marcia Brady in the iconic television sitcom The Brady Bunch. The role made her one of the most recognisable face on television in the 1970s. McCormick has featured in reality television shows, stage productions and released a bestselling memoir, Here's the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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