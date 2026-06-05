Born on 5 June? You share your birthday with Yogi Adityanath, Troye Sivan, Amit Sadh and more

If 5 June is your birthday, you share your special day with a group of popular people across the globe, including artists, actors, authors, Indian celebs, and political figures. These personalities have made their mark across diverse domains, including entertainment, literature, science, sports, and public life.

Popular people who were born on June 5 Mark Wahlberg One of the most successful actors in Hollywood, Mark Wahlberg is known for hits like The Departed, The Fighter, Ted and the Transformers franchise. The American actor-turned-producer is widely regarded for his versatility across action, comedy and drama. Beyond films, Wahlberg is also known for his investments across fitness and restaurant ventures, his philanthropic work and his transformation from rapper Marky Mark to a global film star.

Troye Sivan One of the leading and youngest pop artists of current times, Troye Sivan is known for hits like Youth, My My My! and Rush, among others.

The Australian singer-songwriter and actor is widely recognised for his distinctive musical style, acclaimed albums and influence on thw contemporary pop culture and music scene. Beyond music, Sivan is also known for his strong advocacy for LGBTQ+ community. He also made his acting debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Rick Riordan One of the most popular authors in contemporary young-adult literature, Rick Riordan helm the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series. The American writer introduced mythology to a new generation of readers through his work which stood apart with the engaging storytelling. The #1 New York Times bestselling author is also known for promoting diverse voices and supporting adaptations of his work.

Pete Wentz Pete Wentz is best known as the bassist and lyricist of the band Fall Out Boy. The promoter of the modern rock music is widely admired for his songwriting, creative vision and contribution to the pop-punk movement of the 2000s. Wentz also has several entrepreneurial ventures, publishing projects, marriage to singer Ashlee Simpson and longterm dating history with model Meagan Camper.

He has also been open about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Indian personalities celebrating birthday today Yogi Adityanath One of the most influential politicians in India, Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader is widely recognised for is strict administrative drives, religious stance, and aggressive campaigning. Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math.

Sudha Kongara The acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema, Sudha Kongara is best known for critically acclaimed films such as Soorarai Pottru and Guru. She spent seven years working as an associate director under Mani Ratnam, before marking directorial debut.

Amit Sadh Actor Amit Sadh is known for his performances in projects such as Kai Po Che!, Sultan, Breathe and Jeet Ki Zid. The actor took up odd jobs where he reportedly cleaned dishes, worked as a security gaurd and more before making his acting debut. He became a household name as Aditya Bhargav in the Star Plus serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr and starred in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, and Fear Factor.