Born on 6 July? You share your birthday with Ranveer Singh, Sylvester Stallone, Dalai Lama and more

If your birthday is on 29 June, you share your special day with several popular people from different countries across the world, including actors, comedians, spiritual leaders, and painters. These people who were born on this date, are known for their meaningful contribution in various sectors of society.

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From Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh to Hollywood's Sylvester Stallone and Dalai Lama, Frida Kahlo, George W Bush, PV Sindhu and more are marking their birthdays on 6 July.

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart is one of the world's most successful comedians who rose to fame through his stand-up specials, including I'm a Grown Little Man and Laugh at My Pain, before starring in films like Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle franchise. Hart has also launched his production company and hosted shows. In 2018, he stepped down from the hosting duties of the Academy Awards over past homophobic tweets and later apologised.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is regarded as one of Bollywood's most versatile and bankable actors. After his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, he delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and most recently, Dhurandhar. Known for his flamboyant fashion choices, he is married to Deepika Padukone. The couple are currently expecting their second child.

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PV Sindhu Badminton champ PV Sindhu paved the way for many female athletes in India. She made history by winning a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics and followed it with a bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics. She was also the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

14th Dalai Lama The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism and a global symbol of peace, compassion, and non-violence. Forced into exile in India following the 1959 Tibetan uprising, he has spent decades advocating for the rights and autonomy of the Tibetan people through peaceful means. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his commitment to non-violent conflict resolution.

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Sachin Bansal Popular Indian entrepreneur Sachin Bansal is best known as the co-founder of Flipkart, one of India's largest e-commerce platforms. Along with Binny Bansal, he transformed the online shopping experience in India before exiting the company following its acquisition by Walmart in 2018. He later founded the popular fintech company Navi, focusing on digital lending and insurance. Bansal is regarded as one of the pioneers of India's startup ecosystem.

Sylvester Stallone Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is best known for starring in the Rocky and Rambo: First Blood franchises. His portrayal of boxer Rocky Balboa earned him Academy Award nominations for both acting and screenwriting. On the other hand, the Rambo series established him as one of cinema's greatest action stars. Other equally popular works of Stallone are The Expendables.

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Frida Kahlo Frida Kahlo was a celebrated Mexican painter whose deeply personal self-portraits explored themes of identity, pain, disability, and resilience. After surviving a devastating bus accident in her youth, she channelled her physical and emotional struggles into art, creating iconic works such as The Two Fridas and Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird. Her turbulent marriage to muralist Diego Rivera is believed to have also shaped much of her work. Today, Kahlo is regarded as a feminist icon and one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

George W Bush Former US president George W Bush's tenure was defined by the September 11 attacks, after which he launched the global War on Terror and ordered military interventions in Afghanistan and Iraq. He served as the 43rd President of the United States from 2001 to 2009. Bush remains one of the most debated American presidents, with the Iraq War continuing to be the most controversial part of his legacy.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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