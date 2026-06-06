Born on 6 June? You share your birthday with Neha Kakkar, Robert Englund, Björn Borg and more

If you were born on 6 June, you share your birthday with a elite group of renowned personalities, including actors, sports stars, Indian celebs, and writers. These people are known for making meaningful impact in the entertainment, literature, science, sports and other sectors of life.

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From Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar to Hollywood's Robert Englund, Björn Borg, late Sunit Dutt and more, check who was born on June 6.

Indian celebs born on 6 June Neha Kakkar Popular playback singers, Neha Kakkar has delivered several chart-topping hits across Bollywood and regional cinema. Known for her versatile vocals, she starred in Indian Idol. Although she was eliminated early on, she went on to establish a successful career starting with the breakthrough after track Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail. Dilbar,Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma, O Saki Saki, Kar Gayi Chull and Sunny Sunny are some of her all time hits.

Rakshit Shetty Kannada star Rakshit Shetty gained widespread recognition with films such as Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party and the critically acclaimed 777 Charlie.

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Sunil Dutt A legendary figure in Indian cinema, late Sunil Dutt was admired for his impactful performances in films like Mother India, Mujhe Jeene Do and Waqt. Beyond films, he was known for his humanitarian work and political career, serving as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt pays heartfelt tribute to dad Sunil Dutt on 20th death anniversary

HyunA South Korean singer, rapper and idol, HyunA is widely recognised as one of most influential solo K-pop artists. After debuting in the industry as a part of Wonder Girls, she went on to join multiple group before her solo career.

Robert Englund Robert Englund is best known for portraying Freddy Krueger, one of the most iconic villains in horror film history. His performance in the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise earned him worldwide recognition and cemented his place as a cult favorite among horror fans. He also marked his directorial debut in the same genre.

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Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Aubrey Anderson-Emmons gained worldwide fame as a child actor for her role as Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the acclaimed sitcom Modern Family. Her portrayal of the witty and lovable character made her one of the youngest stars on television.

Paul Giamatti Known for his remarkable versatility and depth as an actor, Paul Giamatti has delivered acclaimed performances in films like Sideways, Cinderella Man and The Holdovers. With a career spanning film, television and theatre, he is regarded as one of Hollywood's finest character actors.

Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin Widely regarded as the father of modern Russian literature, Alexander Pushkin revolutionisd Russian poetry and prose through his works. His literary masterpieces, including Eugene Onegin and The Bronze Horseman.

Thomas Mann German novelist Thomas Mann was one of the most influential literary figures of the 20th century. A recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, his best known works were Buddenbrooks, The Magic Mountain and Death in Venice.

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Björn Borg Tennis legeng Björn Borg is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The Swedish star dominated world tennis during the late 1970s and early 1980s, winning multiple Wimbledon and French Open titles.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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