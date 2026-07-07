Born on 7 July? You share your birthday with MS Dhoni, Rishab Shetty, Ringo Starr and others

If you were born on 7 July, you share your special day renowned personalities from India and across the world. From actors and athletes to entrepreneurs, musicians and more, these people have created a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

Celebs born on 7 July From Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Kailash Kher to Kantara star Rishab Shetty and Ringo Starr, check out who is turning a year older on 7 July, today.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni is touted to be one of the greatest captains in cricket history. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp tactical acumen, he led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies. A legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Dhoni also guided Chennai Super Kings to multiple Indian Premier League titles.

Kailash Kher Singer Kailash Kher is known for his distinctive soulful and powerful voice and Sufi-inspired music. He rose to fame with songs such as Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani, and Saiyyan, becoming a prominent figure in Bollywood and his independent music. As the lead vocalist of the band Kailasa, Kher has performed across the globe and received several prestigious awards.

Rishab Shetty Filmmaker, actor Rishab Shetty is best known for the blockbuster Kantara. The film became a pan-India phenomenon, earning critical acclaim for its story, rooted cultural themes, and Shetty's powerful performance. Before Kantara, he had directed successful Kannada films such as Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu and acted in several regional hits. He is widely credited with bringing Kannada cinema to a broader national and international audience.

Srikanth Bolla Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, which produces eco-friendly packaging and disposable products while providing employment to a large number of people with disabilities. Born visually impaired, Bolla overcame significant social and educational barriers, becoming one of the first international blind students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His inspiring journey was brought to mainstream audiences through the Hindi biographical film Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Ringo Starr Ringo Starr is the legendary drummer of The Beatles. Beyond crafting the rhythm for timeless classics such as Yellow Submarine and With a Little Help from My Friends, Starr also enjoyed a successful solo career with hits including Photograph. He has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—as a member of The Beatles and as a solo artist. He was also knighted by the British royal family in 2018 for his contributions to music.

Michelle Kwan Popular skater Michelle Kwan won five World Championships, nine U.S. national titles, and two Olympic medals. Although she narrowly missed Olympic gold, Kwan remains one of the most popular skating champions. After retiring from competitive skating, she pursued diplomacy and public service, serving as the United States Ambassador to Belize.