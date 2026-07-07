Born on 7 July? You share your birthday with MS Dhoni, Rishab Shetty, Ringo Starr and others

If you were born on 7 July, you share your special day renowned personalities from India and across the world. From actors and athletes to entrepreneurs, musicians and more, these people have created a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

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Celebs born on 7 July From Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Kailash Kher to Kantara star Rishab Shetty and Ringo Starr, check out who is turning a year older on 7 July, today.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni is touted to be one of the greatest captains in cricket history. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp tactical acumen, he led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies. A legendary wicketkeeper-batter, Dhoni also guided Chennai Super Kings to multiple Indian Premier League titles.

Kailash Kher Singer Kailash Kher is known for his distinctive soulful and powerful voice and Sufi-inspired music. He rose to fame with songs such as Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani, and Saiyyan, becoming a prominent figure in Bollywood and his independent music. As the lead vocalist of the band Kailasa, Kher has performed across the globe and received several prestigious awards.

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Rishab Shetty Filmmaker, actor Rishab Shetty is best known for the blockbuster Kantara. The film became a pan-India phenomenon, earning critical acclaim for its story, rooted cultural themes, and Shetty's powerful performance. Before Kantara, he had directed successful Kannada films such as Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu and acted in several regional hits. He is widely credited with bringing Kannada cinema to a broader national and international audience.

Srikanth Bolla Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, which produces eco-friendly packaging and disposable products while providing employment to a large number of people with disabilities. Born visually impaired, Bolla overcame significant social and educational barriers, becoming one of the first international blind students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His inspiring journey was brought to mainstream audiences through the Hindi biographical film Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.

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Ringo Starr Ringo Starr is the legendary drummer of The Beatles. Beyond crafting the rhythm for timeless classics such as Yellow Submarine and With a Little Help from My Friends, Starr also enjoyed a successful solo career with hits including Photograph. He has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—as a member of The Beatles and as a solo artist. He was also knighted by the British royal family in 2018 for his contributions to music.

Michelle Kwan Popular skater Michelle Kwan won five World Championships, nine U.S. national titles, and two Olympic medals. Although she narrowly missed Olympic gold, Kwan remains one of the most popular skating champions. After retiring from competitive skating, she pursued diplomacy and public service, serving as the United States Ambassador to Belize.

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Jim Gaffigan Jim Gaffigan is an Emmy-winning American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer who is known for his clean, observational humour. He rose to prominence through comedy specials such as Mr Universe, Obsessed, and Cinco.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Born on 7 July? You share your birthday with MS Dhoni, Rishab Shetty, Ringo Starr and others