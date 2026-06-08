Born on 8 June? You share birthday with Shilpa Shetty, Kanye West, Atishi Marlena and more

If you were born on June 8, then here's a list of celebrities, renowned personalities, athletes and notable people from India who also share their birthday with you. This is a group of people who have made a meaningful impact across the fields of entertainment, literature, science, sports, and several other industries.

Celebs born on June 8 From rapper Kanye West to computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, tennis star Kim Clijsters and more, check who was born on June 4. From India, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty and veteran Dimple Kapadia, alongside ex-Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena, are also on the list.

Shilpa Shetty One of the most recognisable actresses in Indian film industry, Shilpa Shetty is also popular for her fitness, and entrepreneurship. She rose to fame in the 1990s with films such as Baazigar and later established herself as a household name with films like Life in a... Metro, Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and even a brief appearnce in Dostana.

The Big Brother winner also hits headline for her multiple controversies, involving husband Raj Kundra.

Dimple Kapadia Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia made a sensational debut with Bobby, becoming an overnight star. Over the decades, she has earned acclaim for her performances in about 86 films including Rudaali, Dil Chahta Hai, and Pathaan.

She was last seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, co-starring Pankaj Kapur. It streamed online on Zee5.

Kanye West One of the most influential and controversial name in modern music, Kanye West has earned a name for himself as a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur. With critically acclaimed albums like The College Dropout, Graduation, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, he has contributed towards hip-hop. Beyond music, West has ventured into fashion and business. His personal life also makes him one of the most-talked about celebs worldwide.

Also Read | Italy cancels Kanye West, Travis Scott shows over security concerns

Tim Berners-Lee Widely known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, Tim Berners-Lee revolutionised the world of internet that we know today. The British computer scientist developed the foundational technologies that made the modern internet possible, including HTML, HTTP, and the first web browser. His contributions made him one of the most influential innovators of the digital age.

Kim Clijsters Tennis player Kim Clijsters enjoyed a remarkable career with multiple Grand Slam singles titles. She took retirement in 2007. Her successful return to the court after becoming a mother remains one of the most inspiring comeback stories for athletes. She became one of the first mothers in the Open Era to return to the sport and win major titles.

Bonnie Tyler With a distinctive raspy voice, Bonnie Tyler became a global music sensation with timeless hits such as Total Eclipse of the Heart, Holding Out for a Hero, Here She Comes and If You Were a Woman.