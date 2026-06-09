Born on 9 June? You share your birthday with Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, Kiran Bedi, Sonam Kapoor and more

If you were born on 9 June, you share your birthday with a set of renowned personalities, including actors, author, Indian celebs, and other figures. These people are from different walks of life, contributing towards entertainment, literature, politics, sports and other industries.

Celebs born on 9 June From Hollywood's Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman to Kiran Bedi and Sonam Kapoor from India, check who was born on 9 June.

Johnny Depp Hollywood's most recognisable star, Johnny Depp gained global fame with his hit films such as Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow became an icon. Beyond his acting career, Depp has also worked as a musician and producer. In recent years, he gained media attention due to a highly publicised legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Also Read | Actor Johnny Depp opens up about falling in love with ex-wife Amber Heard

Natalie Portman The Academy Award-winning actress, Natalie Portman, is regarded as one of the most accomplished performers of her generation. She rose to prominence with Léon: The Professional before gaining worldwide recognition as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Portman later earned critical acclaim for films such as Black Swan, Jackie, and V for Vendetta. Also a Harvard graduate, Portman is known as an advocate for animal rights and gender equality.

Michael J Fox A beloved actor and activist, Michael J Fox became a household name through the Back to the Future trilogy and the hit sitcom Family Ties. Widely admired as one of Hollywood's biggest stars during the 80s and 90s. In 1998, Fox publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and subsequently became a leading advocate for medical research through The Michael J Fox Foundation.

Sonam Kapoor Known for her fashion-forward personality, Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, has established herself as one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. She gained recognition through films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa, and Khoobsurat. Her last release was Blind.

Les Paul A pioneering guitarist, inventor, and innovator, Les Paul played a transformative role in shaping modern music. He is credited with helping develop the solid-body electric guitar that revolutionised rock, blues, and popular music. Paul was an accomplished musician whose recordings and experimentation with multi-track recording techniques influenced generations of artists. His legacy continues through the iconic Gibson Les Paul guitar.

Kiran Bedi Kiran Bedi made history as India's first woman officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Throughout her career, she earned recognition for prison reforms, administrative initiatives, and anti-corruption efforts. Following her policing career, Bedi entered public life as an activist, author, and politician, later serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.