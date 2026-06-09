Born on 9 June? You share your birthday with Johnny Depp, Natalie Portman, Kiran Bedi, Sonam Kapoor and more

If you were born on 9 June, you share your birthday with a set of renowned personalities, including actors, author, Indian celebs, and other figures. These people are from different walks of life, contributing towards entertainment, literature, politics, sports and other industries.

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Celebs born on 9 June From Hollywood's Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman to Kiran Bedi and Sonam Kapoor from India, check who was born on 9 June.

Johnny Depp Hollywood's most recognisable star, Johnny Depp gained global fame with his hit films such as Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow became an icon. Beyond his acting career, Depp has also worked as a musician and producer. In recent years, he gained media attention due to a highly publicised legal battle with former wife Amber Heard.

Also Read | Actor Johnny Depp opens up about falling in love with ex-wife Amber Heard

Natalie Portman The Academy Award-winning actress, Natalie Portman, is regarded as one of the most accomplished performers of her generation. She rose to prominence with Léon: The Professional before gaining worldwide recognition as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Portman later earned critical acclaim for films such as Black Swan, Jackie, and V for Vendetta. Also a Harvard graduate, Portman is known as an advocate for animal rights and gender equality.

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Michael J Fox A beloved actor and activist, Michael J Fox became a household name through the Back to the Future trilogy and the hit sitcom Family Ties. Widely admired as one of Hollywood's biggest stars during the 80s and 90s. In 1998, Fox publicly revealed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and subsequently became a leading advocate for medical research through The Michael J Fox Foundation.

Sonam Kapoor Known for her fashion-forward personality, Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor, has established herself as one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. She gained recognition through films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa, and Khoobsurat. Her last release was Blind.

Les Paul A pioneering guitarist, inventor, and innovator, Les Paul played a transformative role in shaping modern music. He is credited with helping develop the solid-body electric guitar that revolutionised rock, blues, and popular music. Paul was an accomplished musician whose recordings and experimentation with multi-track recording techniques influenced generations of artists. His legacy continues through the iconic Gibson Les Paul guitar.

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Kiran Bedi Kiran Bedi made history as India's first woman officer in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Throughout her career, she earned recognition for prison reforms, administrative initiatives, and anti-corruption efforts. Following her policing career, Bedi entered public life as an activist, author, and politician, later serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Charles Webb American novelist best known for writing The Graduate, Charles Webb left a lasting mark on popular culture through a single work that became a literary and cinematic phenomenon. Published in 1963, the novel was later adapted into the acclaimed 1967 film starring Dustin Hoffman. It became one of the defining movies of its era. Although Webb authored several other books, none achieved the cultural impact of The Graduate.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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