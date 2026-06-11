Born on June 11? You share your birthday with Anna Sawai, Peter Dinklage, and more

If you were born on June 11, you share your birthday with a set of renowned personalities, including actors, celebrities, and more. These people are known for their individual contributions to the fields of entertainment, literature, science, sports, and more.

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Peter Dinklage Born on June 11, 1969, Peter Dinklage achieved his breakthrough with the 2003 film The Station Agent before becoming a global star through HBO's Game of Thrones. His portrayal of the witty and complex Tyrion Lannister won widespread praise, earning him four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Over the years, Dinklage has appeared in numerous films and theatre productions, becoming one of the entertainment industry's most respected actors.

Ben Jonson (1572–1637) One of the most influential writers of the English Renaissance, Ben Jonson was a playwright, poet and literary critic whose works helped shape English theatre. A contemporary and friend-rival of William Shakespeare, Jonson is best known for satirical comedies such as Volpone and The Alchemist.

Richard Strauss (1864–1949) Richard Strauss was a German composer and conductor regarded as one of the leading figures of late Romantic music. He gained fame for orchestral tone poems such as Also sprach Zarathustra, whose opening fanfare became globally recognisable through cinema. Strauss also composed celebrated operas including Salome, Elektra and Der Rosenkavalier.

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Jeannette Rankin (1880–1973) Jeannette Rankin made history as the first woman elected to the United States Congress in 1916, four years before American women gained nationwide voting rights. A lifelong advocate for women's suffrage and social reform, Rankin was also known for her unwavering pacifism. She famously voted against US entry into both World War I and World War II, standing by her principles despite intense criticism.

Vince Lombardi (1913–1970) Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history, Vince Lombardi transformed the Green Bay Packers into a dominant force during the 1960s. Under his leadership, the Packers won five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls. Lombardi became synonymous with discipline, determination and excellence, inspiring generations of athletes and leaders. The Super Bowl trophy is named the Vince Lombardi Trophy in his honor.

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William Styron (1925–2006) William Styron was an acclaimed American novelist known for tackling complex themes of history, morality and human suffering. His most famous works include the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Confessions of Nat Turner and the bestselling novel Sophie's Choice, later adapted into an award-winning film. Styron also wrote the influential memoir Darkness Visible, which offered a candid account of his struggle with depression.

Gene Wilder (1933–2016) Gene Wilder was a beloved actor, comedian and writer whose charm and expressive performances made him a Hollywood icon. He is best remembered for portraying Willy Wonka in the film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Wilder also collaborated with filmmaker Mel Brooks on classics such as Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles. Known for his blend of innocence, wit and comedic timing, Wilder remains one of cinema's most cherished performers decades after his peak.

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Jackie Stewart (1939) Known as "The Flying Scot," Jackie Stewart is one of Formula One's greatest drivers. A three-time Formula One World Champion, Stewart won 27 Grands Prix during his illustrious racing career. Beyond his success on the track, he became a pioneering advocate for driver safety at a time when motorsport fatalities were alarmingly common. His efforts helped transform Formula One into a much safer sport. Stewart remains a respected ambassador for motorsport and an influential figure in racing history.

Anna Sawai Born in New Zealand on June 11, 1992, Anna Sawai is an actress and singer who has gained international recognition for her work in film and television. She is best known for her acclaimed performance in Shōgun and has also starred in projects such as How to Rob a Bank. Sawai is set to appear in the upcoming Untitled John Lennon Biopic, further cementing her status as one of the industry's rising global stars.

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