Born on June 3? You share a birthday with M Karunanidhi, Wasim Akram, Rafael Nadal, Tony Curtis and more

If you were born on 3 June, you share your birthday with a special group of personalities, including actors, sports stars, musicians, and political leaders. These people are known for contributing to the entertainment, literature, science, sports and more sectors in society.

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From tennis legend Rafael Nadal and cricket icon Wasim Akram to veteran politician M Karunanidhi and award-winning journalist Anderson Cooper, June 3 is associated with a variety of influential personalities who have left their mark across sports, politics, media, and public life.

Famous personalities born on 3 June M Karunanidhi (1924–2018) A popular personality in Indian politics, M Karunanidhi served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu five times. The late DMK leader played a pivotal role in shaping the state's political affairs. Beyond politics, he was a celebrated screenwriter, author and orator with contributions to Tamil cinema and literature as well

Wasim Akram Widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, Wasim Akram revolutionised the art of swing bowling. He became one of Pakistan's most successful captains. His international career included over 900 wickets across formats. Beyond cricket, he is also a cricket commentator, analyst, and even starred in Pakistani reality TV shows and made his film debut with Money Back Guarantee.

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Rafael Nadal One of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, Rafael Nadal, is best known for his record-breaking success at the French Open, where he bagged 14 singles titles. His achievements across all surfaces have made him one of the defining athletes of the modern era, which was recently translated to Netflix's documentary Rafa.

Anderson Cooper A prominent journalist and television presenter, Anderson Cooper became a household name in the US as the anchor of CNN's Anderson Cooper 360°. Renowned for his on-the-ground reporting from conflict zones, natural disasters and major global events, he is one of the most recognisable faces in American news media.

Benedict Wong Benedict Wong is a British actor known for portraying the beloved character Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Doctor Strange and Avengers films. He has also starred in projects like The Martian, Marco Polo and Three Body Problem.

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Imogen Poots Imogen Poots is an English actress recognised for her work across independent and mainstream cinema. She gained wide recognition with films such as 28 Weeks Later, Need for Speed and Green Room. She will be next seen in the upcoming film, October.

Other notable birthdays on 3 June Tony Curtis (1925–2010)

Raúl Castro

Allen Ginsberg (1926–1997)

Suzi Quatro

Curtis Mayfield (1942–1999)

Josephine Baker (1906–1975)

Larry McMurtry (1936–2021)

Jill Biden

Deniece Williams

Mario Götze

Javicia Leslie

Lalaine

Indian celeb born on 3 June Harshaali Malhotra Child actress Harshaali Malhotra celebrates her birthday on June 3. She is best known for her role as Munni in Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan.

Last year, she marked her Telugu film debut and starred in Nandamuri Balakrishna's film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. She will be next seen in the upcoming film, Nastik.

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Harshaali Malhotra turned 17 today.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

Entertainment Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Born on June 3? You share a birthday with M Karunanidhi, Wasim Akram, Rafael Nadal, Tony Curtis and more