Born on May 22? You share a birthday with Novak Djokovic, Naomi Campbell, Suhana Khan and more

If you were born on May 22, you share your birthday with a long list of well-known actors, musicians, athletes and public figures from around the world. The date is associated with several globally recognised personalities spanning Hollywood, music, fashion, sports and even politics.

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This year, names ranging from Naomi Campbell and Novak Djokovic to Suhana Khan are celebrating birthdays on May 22.

Here is a look at some famous faces born on this date. Naomi Campbell turns 56 Naomi Campbell remains one of the most influential supermodels in fashion history. Rising to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s, she became one of the original global “supermodels” alongside Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer. Apart from modelling, Campbell has also worked in films, television and philanthropy, remaining a major force in global fashion.

Maggie Q continues her action-star legacy Known for her performances in action-packed projects, Maggie Q gained worldwide recognition through the television series Nikita and films such as Mission: Impossible III. She built a career playing strong, physically demanding roles and has appeared in multiple Hollywood thrillers, crime dramas and science-fiction productions over the years.

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Ginnifer Goodwin celebrates her birthday Ginnifer Goodwin is best known for starring in the fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time, where she played Snow White. She also voiced Judy Hopps in Disney’s animated hit Zootopia. Goodwin earned praise for balancing television, voice acting and film roles throughout her career.

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Novak Djokovic turns 38 Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic continues to be regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. The Serbian athlete has won multiple Grand Slam titles and dominated men’s tennis across different eras. His consistency, fitness and longevity have kept him among the world’s top-ranked players for years.

Morrissey turns 66 Singer Morrissey rose to international fame as the lead vocalist of The Smiths, one of Britain’s most influential alternative rock bands. Known for his distinct voice and introspective lyrics, Morrissey later established a successful solo career and continues to remain a significant figure in alternative music culture.

Sean Gunn Marks Another Birthday Sean Gunn is widely recognised for playing Kraglin in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Television audiences also know him for his role as Kirk Gleason in Gilmore Girls. Over the years, Gunn has become a familiar face across major franchise entertainment projects.

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Suhana Khan celebrates 26th birthday Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turns 26 this year. She made her acting debut with The Archies and remains one of the most talked-about young faces in Bollywood. Suhana frequently attracts attention for her fashion appearances and growing film career.

Bernie Taupin turns 75 Legendary songwriter Bernie Taupin is celebrated for his decades-long collaboration with Elton John. Taupin wrote lyrics for some of Elton John’s biggest hits, helping create iconic songs that shaped modern pop and rock music. Their partnership remains one of the most successful songwriter-composer collaborations in music history.

Emma Chamberlain represents the digital generation Emma Chamberlain emerged as one of YouTube’s most influential creators through her candid lifestyle videos and relatable humour. She later expanded into fashion, podcasting and brand collaborations, becoming a major Gen Z influencer. Chamberlain has also attended high-profile fashion events and interviewed celebrities at international red carpets.

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Apart from these names, several other public figures celebrating birthdays on May 22 include actor-filmmaker Richard Benjamin, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, singer Johnny Gill and actor Brooke Smith.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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