Born on May 25? You share a birthday with Cillian Murphy, Sir Ian McKellen, Octavia Spencer and more

If you were born on May 25, you share your birthday with a long list of well-known actors, musicians, athletes and public figures from around the world. The date is associated with several globally recognised personalities spanning Hollywood, music, fashion, sports and even politics.

This year, names ranging from Cillian Murphy and Sir Ian McKellen to Octavia Spencer are celebrating birthdays on May 25.

Here is a look at some famous faces born on this date:

Sir Ian McKellen turns 87 Sir Ian McKellen, a renowned British stage and screen actor, is best known as Gandalf in the epic fantasy film trilogy The Lord of the Rings and as Magneto in the X-Men films. He also voiced the armoured bear Iorek Byrnison in the fantasy adventure The Golden Compass. McKellen earned praise for balancing legendary stage theatre, blockbuster cinema and distinct voice roles throughout his career.

Cillian Murphy celebrates 50th birthday Cillian Murphy is best known for starring in the gritty historical crime drama series Peaky Blinders, where he played Thomas Shelby. He also voiced the character of Dr Jonathan Crane, also known as Scarecrow, in the Batman Begins video game. Murphy earned praise for balancing intense television dramas, major cinematic features and complex character roles throughout his career.

Mike Myers turns 63 Mike Myers, a Canadian actor and comedian, is best known for starring in the Austin Powers spy comedy film franchise, where he played the title character. He also voiced the beloved green ogre Shrek in DreamWorks’ animated hit franchise Shrek. Myers earned praise for balancing live-action comedy, iconic voice acting and multi-character performances throughout his career.

Octavia Spencer's 56th birthday Academy Award-winning Octavia Spencer is best known for starring in the acclaimed period drama film The Help, where she played Minny Jackson, and her role in Hidden Figures. She also voiced the character of Mrs Otterton in Disney’s animated hit Zootopia. Spencer earned praise for balancing powerful dramatic features, crowd-pleasing comedies and engaging voice roles throughout her career.

Frank Oz turns 82 Frank Oz, a legendary puppeteer and filmmaker, is best known for starring in the iconic space opera franchise Star Wars, where he voiced the legendary Jedi Master Yoda. He also voiced the beloved cookies-and-fury Muppet Cookie Monster on the classic children's program Sesame Street, and Miss Piggy. Oz earned praise for balancing intricate puppetry, definitive voice acting, and Hollywood directing throughout his career.

Jacki Weaver celebrates 79 Jacki Weaver, an Australian actress, is best known for starring in the psychological crime drama film Animal Kingdom and the romantic comedy-drama Silver Linings Playbook, where she earned Academy Award nominations for her compelling performances. She also voiced the tough-talking character of Cyan in the animated science-fiction comedy film Back to the Outback.

M.G. Sreekumar turns 69 M.G. Sreekumar is a highly celebrated playback singer and music director, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, where he famously performed the musical numbers for superstar Mohanlal. He also voiced the singing roles for numerous classic animated musical tracks and devotional albums in South India.

Aly Raisman celebrates 32nd birthday Aly Raisman is a highly decorated, retired American gymnast and two-time Olympic team captain who won six Olympic medals for the United States. She is also widely recognised as a powerful advocate and author dedicated to fighting abuse and supporting survivors within the sports world.