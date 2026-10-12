Born without a hand, Telangana techie bags Amazon job at ₹50 LPA: Meet Sai Bharath

Sai Bharath was born without his left hand but continued pursuing his dreams. He works as a software development engineer at Amazon in Hyderabad. He has now become an SDE II, marking a step forward in his career. His reported package exceeds ₹50 LPA.

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According to a social media post, Bharath completed his B Tech. in Computer Science from NIT Warangal, Telangana, in 2023. His journey combines college activities, internships and professional experience in software development. It offers an example of determination without reducing his achievements to his physical condition.

At Amazon, Bharath is working on Amazon Pay as a separate application. The work involves presenting Amazon Pay independently of the Amazon Shopping app.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his role includes software design, adding another responsibility to his professional journey. He started working as a software engineer at Amazon in January 2024.

Announcing his new position, Bharath said he felt happy and grateful. He described his journey through technology as one involving determination and planning.

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“A great journey of navigating exciting tech, a journey of grit and strategy. Thanks a lot to my manager, Anamika Gangwar, for believing in me & assigning great & complex projects,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

The post has gone viral now, garnering nearly 7,000 likes.

Career before Amazon Before joining Amazon full-time, Bharath worked at Saras Analytics in Hyderabad. He served as a software engineer there from July to November 2023.

His work focused on the systems operating behind applications. He configured connections between software systems and built connectors. He also worked with Java, a programming language used in software development.

Bharath gained experience through internships while studying. From May to July 2022, he worked as an SDE intern at Amazon. That internship was based in Chennai and followed a hybrid working arrangement.

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He helped automate internal team tasks using extensions, JavaScript and Amazon Web Services. He described the internship as a great experience.

Another internship followed at BabyCloud, associated with Adwaita Educare Private Limited. Bharath worked remotely as a backend developer intern from December 2022 to February 2023.

His tasks involved working with Amazon Web Services and handling data from an application’s front end. These experiences covered different parts of software development before his graduation.

Alongside work, Bharath served as secretary of CSEA at NIT Warangal. He held the position from October 2020 to May 2023. He participated in events and helped organise them, describing the experience enthusiastically.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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