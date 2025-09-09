Boss approves 2-month ‘work from another country’ request of woman, netizens react

Discussion around toxic work culture and strict bosses—who often treat employees unfairly by denying leave or forcing extra hours—is widespread on the internet these days. Amid this, a woman boss is gaining applause for being “understanding” towards her employees. The woman, who defines herself as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Leadership EQ, a US-based firm, shared on professional networking site LinkedIn how she immediately approved an employee’s request to work from “another country” for two months—without any reluctance.

Advertisement

Hyacinth explained that the employee was astonished by her response and asked: “Don’t you want to know the reason why?”

Hyacinth asserted that she told the employee they did not need to provide personal details.

“You are not required to share your personal details. Just let me know what you need from me to be successful in your role. And I will show up for you.

“We are all adults. You choose how to get your work done. Come to the office? Fine. 9 to 5? Fine. Work from home? Fine. Leave early? Fine. Work from another country? Fine.

Advertisement

“It’s sad how we have infantilised the workplace so much that employees feel the need to apologise for having personal lives. Measure results, not physical presence,” she wrote in her post.

Also read | Deloitte wants some employees in US to come to office to get performance bonuses; India operations remain unaffected

Advertisement

Social Media Responds with Praise The post has evoked a myriad of responses from social media users.

“The world needs more managers like you, like this!” one user said.

“Awesome Dr Brigette Hyacinth! It’s all about trusting your employees to get their work done even without supervision,” added another.

“This is such a refreshing approach to leadership. Trusting employees as adults and focusing on outcomes instead of controlling how or where they work builds real loyalty and engagement. When people don’t have to justify personal choices, they bring their best selves to work. Thanks for modelling what modern leadership should look like,” wrote another user.

Advertisement

“Well said! Exactly the kind of company I would want to be a part of!” commented someone else.