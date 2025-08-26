‘Boss asks me to log off at 7 PM because...’: Social media user hails foreign work culture; netizens ask ‘any opening?’

Not many people boast about their workplace or bosses, but one Redditor’s refreshing take has left the Internet feeling a little envious.

In a viral post on Reddit, a social media user asked fellow Redditors if their boss has ever asked them to log off because it’s 7 PM.

If the question alone wasn't enough to set the Internet abuzz, the user elaborated that their boss patiently waits for them to log in at whatever time they feel like and “then asks me to log off at 7 pm because it’s getting late.”

However, in full disclosure, the Redditor shared that their boss is Indian, but the company is not. “Foreign culture and a different time zone,” the viral post said.

The user said that after having worked at start-ups their whole life, “this feels so f**king good.”

Bragging about the job further, the user said, “I can roll out of my bed at 11 am, log in at 12, chill a bit till 5, and log off. And if, for whatever reason, there’s a need to stick around past 5 pm, I get asked to log off at 7 pm because ‘It is getting late’.”

“Permanent work from home,” the Redditor added.

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were green with envy and were quick to ask if there's “any openings” at the Redditor's company.

“Any openings for this, I'm desperately searching for a wfh job,” a user asked.

Dissing about the their job, a user said, “We need work culture like this in every company. I have to say something every day in scrum call. I can’t say i was free. That’s the worst part.”

However, a few users thought “people love referring being lazy for work life balance”.