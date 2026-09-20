Boss insists on everyone leaving at 5 PM: Employee follows rule, leaves work unfinished; Reddit post sparks discussion

An office rule reportedly backfired when an employee followed it. On Reddit, the employee shared an experience about a dispute over overtime. Their boss demanded unfinished work despite insisting everyone leave by 5 PM.

According to the post, overtime needed prior approval at the employee’s office. However, the boss handed over work shortly before closing time. Staying late then invited objections, leaving the employee facing conflicting instructions.

One Friday, the boss brought the client files at 4:47 PM. He wanted them reviewed and a summary email sent before the employee left. That gave the employee 13 minutes before the departure time.

The employee pointed out the rule and the risk of receiving a written warning. The boss allegedly dismissed the concern.

“Just finish it. Don’t be difficult,” he said.

Instead of arguing, the employee agreed and opened the first file. The post admits they started reading very slowly. At 4:59 PM, they saved their progress, closed the documents and stood up.

The boss protested because the work remained incomplete. The employee reminded him about the deadline.

“Policy is clear. Clock out exactly at 5:00 or (get) written up. No exceptions,” the employee reminded the boss.

The employee then collected their bag and left, according to the Reddit post. On Monday, the boss called them into his office. He accused them of deliberately leaving the files unfinished.

“I followed the rule you enforce every single day,” the employee replied.

The post claims the boss stopped assigning such work thereafter.

“He never gave me another last-minute dump after that. The files somehow got finished by someone else over the weekend. Sometimes the best way to win is to follow the rules harder than they ever wanted,” the post added.

Reddit reactions The discussion drew comments about confusing office rules and unpaid work. One reader questioned why the boss had not approved overtime. Another suggested that some managers expected employees to finish work after recording their departure.

Others shared similar experiences from their own workplaces. One commenter recalled refusing extra hours because the required approval was missing. Another described leaving after reaching forty weekly hours, despite pending repair work.

Some readers focused on what happens when employees constantly rescue poorly planned tasks. They argued that keeping everything running could hide staffing shortages and unrealistic demands. One recalled advice from a manager about occasionally allowing problems to become visible.

“My boss fussed at me yesterday because I came walking back into the lab with 2 minutes left in the work day with more work in my hands. He was quite relieved when I told him that I had just spent the last ten minutes trying to track it down and was only bringing it back so I could stash it in there to get a jump start on Monday morning without it growing legs and walking away. He's a good dude,” wrote one user.

A moderator defended the story’s credibility, citing similar experiences involving colleagues. Several responses supported the employee while questioning the boss’s inconsistent expectations.