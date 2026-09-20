Boss insists on everyone leaving at 5 PM: Employee follows rule, leaves work unfinished; Reddit post sparks discussion

An office rule reportedly backfired when an employee followed it. On Reddit, the employee shared an experience about a dispute over overtime. Their boss demanded unfinished work despite insisting everyone leave by 5 PM.

According to the post, overtime needed prior approval at the employee’s office. However, the boss handed over work shortly before closing time. Staying late then invited objections, leaving the employee facing conflicting instructions.

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One Friday, the boss brought the client files at 4:47 PM. He wanted them reviewed and a summary email sent before the employee left. That gave the employee 13 minutes before the departure time.

The employee pointed out the rule and the risk of receiving a written warning. The boss allegedly dismissed the concern.

“Just finish it. Don’t be difficult,” he said.

Instead of arguing, the employee agreed and opened the first file. The post admits they started reading very slowly. At 4:59 PM, they saved their progress, closed the documents and stood up.

The boss protested because the work remained incomplete. The employee reminded him about the deadline.

“Policy is clear. Clock out exactly at 5:00 or (get) written up. No exceptions,” the employee reminded the boss.

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The employee then collected their bag and left, according to the Reddit post. On Monday, the boss called them into his office. He accused them of deliberately leaving the files unfinished.

“I followed the rule you enforce every single day,” the employee replied.

The post claims the boss stopped assigning such work thereafter.

“He never gave me another last-minute dump after that. The files somehow got finished by someone else over the weekend. Sometimes the best way to win is to follow the rules harder than they ever wanted,” the post added.

Reddit reactions The discussion drew comments about confusing office rules and unpaid work. One reader questioned why the boss had not approved overtime. Another suggested that some managers expected employees to finish work after recording their departure.

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Others shared similar experiences from their own workplaces. One commenter recalled refusing extra hours because the required approval was missing. Another described leaving after reaching forty weekly hours, despite pending repair work.

Some readers focused on what happens when employees constantly rescue poorly planned tasks. They argued that keeping everything running could hide staffing shortages and unrealistic demands. One recalled advice from a manager about occasionally allowing problems to become visible.

“My boss fussed at me yesterday because I came walking back into the lab with 2 minutes left in the work day with more work in my hands. He was quite relieved when I told him that I had just spent the last ten minutes trying to track it down and was only bringing it back so I could stash it in there to get a jump start on Monday morning without it growing legs and walking away. He's a good dude,” wrote one user.

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A moderator defended the story’s credibility, citing similar experiences involving colleagues. Several responses supported the employee while questioning the boss’s inconsistent expectations.

The discussion centred on a simple workplace problem. Employees were expected to obey the hours while somehow completing work that required longer.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.