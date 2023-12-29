Boss tells woman to 'call in sick' after she took bathroom break for 8 minutes
A Reddit user said, “Halfway through my 8 minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take pto or get back online right now.”
A women said she was asked by her boss to take a sick leave or take paid time off (PTO) after she stepped away from her "workstation to use the bathroom in the morning" for eight minutes. It wasn't specified as to which country the woman is located, but soon, her post went viral on the internet.