Boss tells woman to 'call in sick' after she took bathroom break for 8 minutes

A women said she was asked by her boss to take a sick leave or take paid time off (PTO) after she stepped away from her "workstation to use the bathroom in the morning" for eight minutes. It wasn't specified as to which country the woman is located, but soon, her post went viral on the internet.

Sharing her workplace experience on Reddit, the user said, “Halfway through my 8 minute bathroom break, I got a voicemail from my boss telling me that I either needed to call in sick, take pto or get back online right now."

"I frequently skip breaks and work past when my shift is set to end. I got this job my second year in college because I was sick of working retail," the woman said.

She went on to explain how her "job has slowly gotten much worse than retail". She posted, "The customers are worse, the supervisors don't care if they verbally abuse you, your schedule can get changed without any notification, they give people work that they legally can't be asked to do because the company won't foot the bill to give employees proper qualifications and we get paid less than we would working at McDonalds. It was a decent place for a college student to work at first, but this entire company has gone to hell."

In an update, the Reddit user mentioned that the incident was added to her file as a verbal warning. She is now contemplating seeking temporary secretary positions until a more suitable opportunity arises.

"I'm in a pretty drawn out application process for a job that actually uses my degree and was planning to just tough it out till then, but so think it's time to find a temp secretary position or something until the," the women said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As her post Reddit post went viral, a user advised her to leave and make more at McDonald's. "...but on your way out, report them for every illegal action, wage theft, and dirty laundry you can. Everything. If you're lucky, they'll retaliate, and you can get a nice severance," the user said.

Another user commented, "First off, always take your law-mandated breaks. Second, if they are messaging you on a personal phone, block the number."

