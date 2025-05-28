Boss’s ultimatum to work on day off or lose bonus sparks anger online

A manager is facing widespread backlash on social media after pressuring an employee to work on a pre-approved day off, even threatening to dock her bonus if she failed to comply. The incident came to light after UK workplace expert Ben Askins shared screenshots of their text exchange on Instagram.

While the identities of both the manager and employee have been kept anonymous, the story has struck a chord online. Askins also posted a video about the situation on TikTok, which has since garnered over 27 million views, with thousands condemning the manager’s behaviour as “insane”.



What did the boss say? The issue began when the manager messaged a team member, asking her to step in for a colleague who wouldn’t be coming to work that day.

“Hey, Jasper won’t be coming in today so you’ll need to handle the presentation,” the message read.



The woman responded, reminding her manager that she had the day off. “Sorry, I can’t. I’ve got today booked off for plans with the kids. I’ll be back on Monday,” she replied.

What happened next? The boss’s reply stunned many: “It wasn’t really a request TBH. I need you in by 11am.”

The employee pushed back, explaining she had been working overtime for weeks and deserved her approved leave — especially to spend time with her children. But the manager remained unyielding.



“One day isn’t too much to ask. I can revoke your day off and expect you in at 11am,” he wrote.

“That doesn’t feel very fair,” she countered, pointing out that another colleague was simply out for brunch, while her family time was being disregarded.

The boss then sent a final, eyebrow-raising message: “Not going to lie. I decide what is fair. We will have a conversation about our commitment when you’re in today. If you’re not here, it is coming out of your bonus.”

How the internet reacted The exchange quickly drew outrage online, with many expressing disbelief at the manager’s domineering tone. A large number of commenters urged the employee to escalate the matter to Human Resources, calling the boss’s behaviour unacceptable and toxic.

“The first text message should not have been responded to. It is that simple,” an Instagram commenter wrote.

“I’m confused why people are even responding on days off, any work devices get turned off and any sent to private gets ignored,” another said.