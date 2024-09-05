Prince Harry and Prince William attended their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes' memorial service last week. But, as per reports, they didn't interact at all. In fact, some reports claim that they did not even look at each other.

An insider told the Express that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were present during the service but avoided speaking to each other.

News has emerged that Prince Harry stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp House in Northampton. This historic estate, where Princess Diana grew up, served as Harry's accommodation during his recent trip to the UK.

However, that may not indicate the final shutdown. According to a source, both brothers are now interested in mending their strained relationship.

The only thing that might mend their broken relationship is help from the Spencer family. There's hope that Jane or Charles Spencer might step in to reconcile the brothers although it could take some time for this to happen.

"Harry is open to reconciling with his brother. He knows it won't be an easy task, but it is something that can be brought to the table," the source told the Express.

"William is not opposed to a reconciliation with his brother at some point, but things would need to start from scratch, a fresh start type scenario, where things from the past are not to be mentioned," they added.

Harry's ‘home’ in UK Harry does not have an official home in the UK. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, received Frogmore Cottage from Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift.

After their marriage, Harry and Meghan had hoped to move into Windsor Castle and asked about securing a place there. At the time, the only people with private residences inside the castle were the late Queen and Prince Philip.

Harry and Meghan were keen on living close to the Queen and Prince Philip, thinking they could stay in the castle. However, the Queen proposed a different plan, suggesting that the couple live in Frogmore Cottage, which was nearby but not on the castle grounds.