Box office flop to a sequel: How Awarapan became Bollywood's most unlikely franchise bet – And why it's a risk

On 29 June this year, exactly 19 years after Awarapan first reached cinemas and then quietly disappeared, I watched something that would have seemed absurd in 2007: the teaser for Awarapan 2. A big‑screen sequel to a film that flopped, starring the same lead, reviving the same character and relying on the audience’s emotional memory of a movie most people didn’t even see on first release.

The history of cinema is full of box‑office bombs and blockbuster franchises. Rarely does a money‑losing picture spend nearly two decades building a devoted cult and then return as a major commercial proposition.

Yet that is precisely what has happened with Awarapan.

When Vishesh Films and Emraan Hashmi announced Awarapan 2, due 14 August 2026, they weren’t simply reviving a title. They were betting on a fascinating shift in entertainment economics: the long‑tail value of cultural affection.

The film that nobody watched The scale of Awarapan’s initial commercial disappointment is striking.

Released on 29 June 2007 and directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan starred Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, a brooding gangster haunted by love, guilt and redemption. Critics praised its emotional ambition and visual style, but audiences largely stayed away. The film reportedly earned less than ₹8 crore domestically and was widely labelled a commercial failure.

At the time, there was little reason to expect it would become anything more than another underperformer. It faced bigger commercial rivals, lacked a conventional happy ending and was perhaps too sombre and complex for mainstream Hindi audiences then.

But box office measures only how many people paid to see a film in its initial theatrical window. They’re poor gauges of affection.

And affection is where Awarapan proved enduring.

The second life of a flop Long before streaming changed viewing habits, Awarapan quietly acquired a devoted afterlife.

Its soundtrack — especially ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ — became favourites among listeners who never bought a cinema ticket. Television reruns introduced the film to younger viewers. Later, YouTube clips, streaming platforms and social edits turned Shivam’s melancholy into digital nostalgia.

In online film communities, Awarapan shifted from forgotten flop to a badge of taste. To call yourself an Awarapan fan signalled fondness for a certain mid‑2000s Hindi cinema: emotionally earnest, musically rich and unapologetically tragic.

This mirrors a broader shift. Where films once had brief commercial lives, digital distribution keeps them discoverable indefinitely. A theatrical failure can spend years accruing cultural capital through streaming, memes, playlists, fan edits and algorithms. When studios revisit such properties, they’re monetising accumulated nostalgia, not past box office.

In short: Awarapan didn’t become successful after it failed.

It became valuable.

The business case for delayed sequels Making Awarapan 2 may seem sentimental, but it’s essentially financial.

Both Bollywood and Hollywood are increasingly drawn to intellectual property with pre‑existing audience awareness. Familiarity reduces marketing risk. Sequels and franchises offer more predictability in a volatile business.

What’s unusual about Awarapan 2 is that its IP wasn’t forged by a commercial hit. It was built by persistence.

Trade analysts now cite films such as Awarapan and Tumbbad as a new franchise category: movies that underperformed theatrically but found sizable audiences later through digital discovery.

The logic is simple. If millions have spent years consuming clips, songs and discussions tied to a film, the original box‑office failure matters less than current audience intensity.

The striking thing about Awarapan 2 is not just that it exists. It’s that producers believe enough people still care about Shivam Pandit to back a nationwide theatrical release nearly two decades after his “demise”.

Nostalgia as currency Watching reactions to the Awarapan 2 teaser this week made one thing clear: the campaign knows exactly what it’s selling.

The teaser downplays spectacle and foregrounds memory.

Emraan Hashmi returns with the same haunted look. Familiar lines echo. Crucially, the promotion leans on the original’s musical identity, including a reworked version of Toh Phir Aao. Fan commentary across social media has focused less on plot and more on nostalgia itself.

That’s not unusual: modern entertainment increasingly trades in emotional recall.

What makes Awarapan notable is how its cultural footprint goes beyond people who actually saw it in theatres. Sagar Srivastava, an MBA student, told me he has never watched Awarapan but associates it with a “legendary” era in Hindi cinema.

"To be very frank and honest, I'll say that I still have not watched the movie yet, but those times were legendary. The movies that were made during that time were phenomenal. Everything used to be original, whereas nowadays they are just trying to remake and copy," he said.

Srivastava welcomed Hashmi's return but questioned whether some films should be revisited at all. Despite his scepticism, his comments reveal exactly the emotional attachment Awarapan 2’s producers are banking on.

What struck me most was his take on why Awarapan endured despite box‑office failure.

"Even without watching the movie, the songs just outlived the era. Everyone heard the songs, felt them, some even related to them. This connection with the audience is what I believe is missing in the filmmaking spirit these days. We all just run after the box office collections, but we have forgotten what and why films were made. They weren't just a video being played for two or three hours; they were stories."

Those who first discovered Awarapan as teenagers in 2007 are now in their thirties and forties — the demographic most likely to pay for theatrical nostalgia. They have both emotional investment and disposable income, the two core ingredients of modern franchise economics.

That emotional investment also comes with heightened expectations. Amy Gill, an MBBS student and long-time admirer of Awarapan, believes the sequel's success will ultimately depend on how faithfully it captures the essence of the original film.

"From a storytelling perspective, I hope Awarapan 2 remains faithful to the essence of the original film," she said. "During that period, Emraan Hashmi and Mukesh Bhatt collaborated on several films that may not have performed well at the box office, but many of them went on to become iconic in their own right. That resilience and willingness to back unconventional stories is noteworthy."

"My only hope is that the sequel stays true to the spirit of the original because only then does banking on nostalgia make sense. If audiences are returning after nearly two decades, they are coming back not just for a title or a soundtrack, but also for the similar emotions and storytelling that made Awarapan develop the cult following it does now."

In fact, the very scepticism some fans express about a sequel — doubting whether any follow‑up can match Mohit Suri’s direction or the original soundtrack’s emotional pull — only underlines how deeply attached they are to the source material.

The franchise nobody predicted There’s an irresistible irony here.

In 2007, the industry marked Awarapan a failure because audiences didn’t arrive fast enough.

Nineteen years on, the industry has returned to the same property because audiences never really left.

Whether Awarapan 2 will succeed commercially is still open. Nostalgia is potent but not guaranteed. Sequels to cult films often find that affection doesn’t always convert into tickets.

But from a business standpoint, Awarapan 2 already proves something remarkable: in the streaming era, a box‑office flop is no longer necessarily the end of a film’s commercial life.

Sometimes it’s merely the start of a very long one.