Boy, 7, is China’s youngest rally driver, started racing at age 1

A seven-year-old boy from eastern China has taken the motorsport world by surprise, emerging as one of the youngest professional rally drivers globally. His remarkable journey—from playing on a racing simulator as a toddler to winning national competitions—has sparked both admiration and curiosity across social media.

Shao Ziyan, a native of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, began showing an unusual fascination with cars before he could even properly speak. According to his father, the spark was evident early on—so much so that by the age of one, Shao was already navigating a racing simulator set up at home, the South China Morning Post reported.

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Recognising his son’s instinctive control and interest, his father decided to nurture the talent. He initially customised a child-friendly simulator to help him practise, before eventually upgrading to an electric go-kart. However, the young prodigy quickly outgrew it. By the time he was just over two years old, the electric kart no longer satisfied his need for speed.

This prompted another upgrade—to a fuel-powered go-kart—and formal training soon followed. Shao began learning professional techniques not only through coaching but also by studying international racing videos. Interestingly, his father revealed that the boy even picked up advanced drifting techniques inspired by the Japanese anime Initial D.

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By the age of four, Shao had already demonstrated exceptional skill in virtual racing as well. He secured a spot within the top 30 global rankings in a competitive racing simulation game—far surpassing his father, who ranked beyond 3,000 despite years of experience.

Around this time, Shao transitioned from simulators and go-karts to actual rally cars. In one notable training phase, he spent nearly 40 days driving on icy terrain, honing his control under extreme conditions—something even seasoned drivers find challenging.

His breakthrough came at the age of five, when he received official certification from the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of China, effectively making him a professional rally racer.

To support his progression, Shao’s father invested in a second-hand Suzuki Swift, which was extensively modified into a rally car suited for his son. The customisation, along with transportation and other expenses, reportedly cost the family over 800,000 yuan (approximately $116,000).

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Despite the financial strain, Shao’s father—who works as a freelance photographer—maintains that their family comes from modest means. Much of the funding came from personal savings and income generated through Shao’s growing presence on social media, where he now has over a million followers.

Recently, Shao achieved another milestone by winning a national rally competition, potentially becoming the youngest rally race winner in the world. His performances have drawn widespread praise online, with many hailing him as a prodigy.

However, the story has also raised questions about safety and legality. Critics have expressed concern over a minor participating in a high-risk sport like rally racing. Addressing these concerns, Shao’s father clarified that all activities comply with regulations. Since minors are not allowed to drive on public roads, the rally car is transported to tracks, where races are conducted under controlled conditions.

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He also emphasised that modern rally cars and tracks are designed with stringent safety measures, ensuring minimal risk during competitions.

Rally racing itself has a long and demanding legacy. Originating in Europe in the early 20th century, the sport made its way to China in the 1980s. While Chinese drivers have made gradual progress on the global stage, the country is yet to produce a world champion. Veteran racer Han Wei delivered the country’s best performance so far, finishing eighth at the 2023 Dakar Rally.

For Shao and his father, however, the ambition is clear—to one day see him compete at the highest level and potentially become China’s first World Rally Championship winner.

Whether seen as a child prodigy or a controversial figure in motorsport, Shao Ziyan’s journey is undeniably extraordinary—and it may just be the beginning.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.