Boy throws magnets deep into the Ganga to collect coins, netizens say ’main be join karne wala hu...’

  • Hindus and other Indians believe if someone donates coins in the Ganga river, their wishes get fulfilled.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Two people boating in the Ganga River in Bihar's Barh.
Two people boating in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Barh.(REUTERS [Representative image])

One of India's most sacred rivers—the Ganges—is not only prayed by people but also the river where millions of Indians perform various religious rituals. Apart from quenching the people's thirst, the Ganga river also provides water for irrigation for farmers.

Among the religious beliefs, Hindus and other Indians believe bathing in the Ganges washes away all sins. Also, if someone donates coins in its waters, it is believed that the sacred river fulfils the wishes of devotees.

Also Read | Clean Ganga mission panel approves ₹1,062 cr conservation projects

With devotees donating coins in the water, several people could be seen retrieving these donated coins from the river. These people use magnets to extract coins and other metallic objects. This has become a source of livelihood for many families.

A recent video that went viral on social media shows a boy taking his boat to the middle of the river and tossing a magnet into the water. He ties the magnet to a rope and throws it in, patiently waiting for it to sink to the riverbed. Slowly, he pulls up the magnet and smiles as he can see coins clinging to it.

Also Read | Man prefers Gangajal instead of taking showers; wife files for divorce

The boy, while speaking on the camera, appeared excited and stated that his family survives solely on the money retrieved by the magnet. He even mentioned that he also finds gold and silver items occasionally.

Following the video shared on Instagram, it has garnered 6.2 million views. Many have commented on the video.

Here are a few comments:

One said, "Bhai koi nhi bolega Paisa phele se he tha."

Another wrote, "Pehle se hi laga hua hai"

A third wrote, “1 hi side pe sareee coin......waa”

Also Read | UP news: Water level in Yamuna, Ganga rise in Prayagraj amid heavy rains

"Main be join krne wala hu kya krna hai," commented the fourth.

"Sona kab se chipakne laga," wrote a fifth user.

“Bhai tere cet rank pe ye branch mil sakta hai bahot scope hai,” wrote a sixth user.

 

 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsBoy throws magnets deep into the Ganga to collect coins, netizens say ’main be join karne wala hu...’

      Popular in News

