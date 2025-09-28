BoycottINDvPAK trends on X as India faces arch rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India and Pakistan are meeting for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025, with the final currently being played at the Dubai International Stadium. Even as fans throng stadiums and cinemas to catch the action, the hashtag #BoycottINDvPAK is trending on X, reflecting anger from a section of supporters.

Why #BoycottINDvPAK is trending The online backlash stems from the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which had initially sparked demands for India to avoid playing Pakistan. While the BCCI went ahead after government clearance, some fans remain firm in their protest.

One user wrote on X: “Let’s all Indians join the #BoycottINDvPAK today and give them the lowest ever viewership and TRP… That will be the real tribute to the Pahalgam victims.”

Another added: “Do not watch today’s final… we can at least boycott this match for our countrymen.”

Packed cinemas despite boycott calls At the same time, enthusiasm for the high-voltage final is evident. The Asian Cricket Council, in partnership with ITW Universe and PVR INOX, has arranged live screenings in over 100 cinemas across India.

“The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan clash on 14 September was remarkable, with some cinemas recording 80–90% occupancy,” Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation at PVR INOX, told India Today. “Through our partnership, we are offering a live, ad-free, stadium-to-screen experience nationwide.”

Drama on and off the field The tournament has seen several flashpoints. It began with Indian players led by Suryakumar Yadav refusing to shake hands with their rivals, prompting a PCB complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft. Later, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for abusive language after dismissing Sanju Samson, while Suryakumar faced the same penalty for dedicating India’s win to the armed forces following the Pahalgam attack.