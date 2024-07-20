#BoycottPhonePe: Furious Kannadigas troll CEO Sameer Nigam after post on jobs quota, leave payments app

Furious Kannadigas uninstall PhonePe after CEO Sameer Nigam's comments on job quota bill. Social media users urge others to switch to GooglePay. #BoycottPhonePe

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
#BoycottPhonePe: Furious Kannadigas troll CEO Sameer Nigam after post on jobs quota, leave payments app
#BoycottPhonePe: Furious Kannadigas troll CEO Sameer Nigam after post on jobs quota, leave payments app

Social media users in Karnataka have called for a boycott of PhonePe after CEO Sameer Nigam criticised the job quota bill. Furious Kannadigas have accused the businessman of being 'against the interests of Karnataka' as many posted photos of themselves uninstalling the payments app.

“Hi all Kannadigas, this guy is a Founder and CEO of PhonePe and he is openly against Kannadigas and interests of Karnataka. Please uninstall PhonePe in your mobiles and try to use GooglePay or any other Apps of your choice,” urged one X user.

“I always preferred PhonePe over any other UPI apps due to its Swadeshi origin. Sameer Nigam, Karnataka helped you to grow up. You came here to build your career, not to improve Bengaluru. This is the time to say goodbye to PhonePe. #UninstallPhonePe #BoycottPhonePe” insisted another.

"It's good Kannada people teach him a lesson by #UninstallPhonePe campaign he must apologise. Mr Sameer Nigam, Constitution of India doesn't says to disrespect local language," opined a third.

Also Read | K’taka quota row: ‘Confusions’ over Bill to be taken up in next Cabinet meeting

Meanwhile members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have threatened to revolt against the Siddaramaiah government if the bill does not get passed within the next 15 to 20 days. KRV chief TA Narayana Gowda alleged on Thursday that a few IT companies are pressuring the Congress-led government and stopping the CM from passing this bill.

“On Monday, the cabinet made a decision and cleared the bill. Today it was supposed to be tabled. But a few IT companies pressurized the government that they'll leave Karnataka if they table this bill or these companies could've brought pressure from the 'high command' and stopped Siddaramaiah from going ahead with this,” he claimed.

“We are not begging the companies/corporates. We are asking for our rights. Don't we have the right to ask this? If they say we'll leave Karnataka can we stop them? I can tell you that you'll not get a place like Karnataka.”

Also Read | Exclusive: Karnataka’s migrant base is the most educated, youngest in India

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 04:36 PM IST
