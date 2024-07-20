Social media users in Karnataka have called for a boycott of PhonePe after CEO Sameer Nigam criticised the job quota bill. Furious Kannadigas have accused the businessman of being 'against the interests of Karnataka' as many posted photos of themselves uninstalling the payments app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hi all Kannadigas, this guy is a Founder and CEO of PhonePe and he is openly against Kannadigas and interests of Karnataka. Please uninstall PhonePe in your mobiles and try to use GooglePay or any other Apps of your choice," urged one X user.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “I always preferred PhonePe over any other UPI apps due to its Swadeshi origin. Sameer Nigam, Karnataka helped you to grow up. You came here to build your career, not to improve Bengaluru. This is the time to say goodbye to PhonePe. #UninstallPhonePe #BoycottPhonePe" insisted another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's good Kannada people teach him a lesson by #UninstallPhonePe campaign he must apologise. Mr Sameer Nigam, Constitution of India doesn't says to disrespect local language," opined a third.

Meanwhile members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have threatened to revolt against the Siddaramaiah government if the bill does not get passed within the next 15 to 20 days. KRV chief TA Narayana Gowda alleged on Thursday that a few IT companies are pressuring the Congress-led government and stopping the CM from passing this bill.

“On Monday, the cabinet made a decision and cleared the bill. Today it was supposed to be tabled. But a few IT companies pressurized the government that they'll leave Karnataka if they table this bill or these companies could've brought pressure from the 'high command' and stopped Siddaramaiah from going ahead with this," he claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are not begging the companies/corporates. We are asking for our rights. Don't we have the right to ask this? If they say we'll leave Karnataka can we stop them? I can tell you that you'll not get a place like Karnataka."

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!