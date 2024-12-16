Indian cinema is popular worldwide, and the growing Indian diaspora has taken the fever for Indian cinema to the next level, whether it's Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ or RRR's famous song 'Natu Natu.' Recently, Indian students performed the ‘Chuttamalle’ song, featuring Jhanvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, at Boston College. Their dance performance received an enormous response from the audience and went viral online.

Also Read | Devara: Chuttamalle song full video goes viral ahead of OTT release

Watch Indian students' viral dance at Boston College The dance performed by two Indian boys at Boston College won praise online; many even called it better than the “real one”. The viral video also sparked hilarious reactions online.

The two youngsters were dressed in casual jeans, t-shirts and shirts and danced gracefully to the Devara song, which was based on Janhvi and NTR's chemistry.

In the video, viewers can see the audience's energetic response to their performance. The two students also received massive praise online, where many compared the duo with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Here are some of the reactions “It’s so crazy, how much fun the boys are having with this song!!!! Love itttt [sic],” commented one on the post.

Another user jokingly wrote, “The friend he asked me not to worry about.”

“When college management didn't give permission to dance with girls [sic],” one comment read.

“Tooo much bromance pah [sic],” another user said.

“Amazing performance,” wrote someone else.

“why did they dance better than the og vid? Hahaha [sic],” commented another.

“Somehow idk why this made me less cringe than the other boys dancing on this song [sic],” said a user.

About Devara movie Devara: Part 1 is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language action drama starring the lead roles of NT Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie also marks Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.