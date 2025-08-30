‘Brag about ₹100 cr flats later’: Radhika Gupta slams Gurugram road condition in monsoon, calls it ‘Crater Connection’

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta on Saturday lashed out at the condition of the roads in Gurugram, calling the commute between Delhi and the ‘Millenium City’ is ‘horrifying’ during monsoons.

Radhika Gupta is the latest person to raise her voice against the roads of Gurugram amid outrage among residents regarding the same, as they face waterlogging, broken roads, and traffic collapse each year during monsoon.

In a post on X, Radhika Gupta said that the Golf Course Extension Road should be renamed to ‘Crater Connection’.

“Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon deserves a rename — Pothole Extension Road. Or maybe Crater Connection,” she said.

Radhika Gupta called for a ‘serious relook’ at the infrastructure of Gurugram.

“I have visited most cities in India for work, but the Delhi Gurgaon commute during monsoon is horrifying. This is India's Millenium City, and infrastructure needs a serious relook,” she said.

“Build roads first, brag about ₹100 cr flats later,” the Edelweiss CEO adding, taking a jibe at the skyrocketing prices of apartments in the city, a hub for several international companies.

Netizens react Radhika Gupta's post on X echoed with several users on the microblogging platform, who shared their own plight in comments.

“Thanks for pointing it put Ma'm. You must have also seen the piling numerous garbage hills in the gold course extension road. Where the prices of property is like they offer to live you in a 1st world country, and the infra is like u living in 100th world country.(not talking about malls),” a user commented.

“Gurgaon- Delhi or Vice versa from anyone route, NH 8 or MG road is such a horrible experience. I wonder if there is anyone looking at the plight of common citizens,” another user said.

“Perfectly captured the daily nightmare for thousands of people! Premium real estate prices do not match the quality of basic infrastructure. Monsoon reveals systemic drainage and road construction failures that planning should have anticipated,” a third user commented.

Another comment highlighted a similar situation in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, a posh area in the national capital.

“Absolutely! And Vasant Kunj isn’t any better — potholes, waterlogging, filth everywhere. With metro construction in progress, it’s total chaos. For the capital city, some standard needs to be maintained — but it seems blissfully ignored.”